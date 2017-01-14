Please join Progressive Democrats of America, in solidarity with people all over the country to make our stand and RESIST repeal of the ACA, cuts to Medicare and Medicaid, and other assaults on our health and well-being.



What: Rally - Our First Stand - Save Health Care

When: Sunday January 15 12:30 pm - 2:30 pm

Where: Corner Blackstone and Nees - at River Park - Fresno CA



You need not stay the whole time - you may wish to make your own signs - we have some rally signs and our Healthcare NOT Warfare banner pictured below - we have a good start. Meet friends, make new ones, and join us!



