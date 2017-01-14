|
More
$56.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
|
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: East Bay | U.S. | Government & Elections
Should someone 5150 Trump for being a threat to himself and everyone else?
According to wikipedia: “Section 5150 is a section of the California Welfare and Institutions Code (WIC) (in particular, the Lanterman–Petris–Short Act or "LPS") which authorizes a qualified officer or clinician to involuntarily confine a person suspected to have a mental disorder that makes them a danger to themselves, a danger to others, and/or gravely disabled.”
Should someone 5150 Trump for being a threat to himself and everyone else?
By Lynda Carson - January 14, 2017
By now it is clear for all to see that the illegitimate president-elect Donald J. Trump may be totally insane. Should someone 5150 Trump before he gets near the White House on January 20, for being a threat to himself, and everyone else?
According to wikipedia: “Section 5150 is a section of the California Welfare and Institutions Code (WIC) (in particular, the Lanterman–Petris–Short Act or "LPS") which authorizes a qualified officer or clinician to involuntarily confine a person suspected to have a mental disorder that makes them a danger to themselves, a danger to others, and/or gravely disabled.”
It was the illegitimate president-elect Donald J. Trump who reportedly stated: “Let it be an arms race… we will outmatch them at every pass and outlast them all,” when he recently declared that the U.S. needs more nuclear weapons.
The most recent attack reportedly made on civil rights giant Rep. John Lewis (Democrat) by the illegitimate president-elect Donald J. Trump, is part and parcel of a long-time pattern of madness being demonstrated by the crazy man who lost the popular vote to former presidential candidate Hilary Clinton, by nearly 3 million votes.
Additionally the illegitimate president-elect Donald J. Trump has recently been under fire because his associates have reportedly been working with the Russians during the election process to defeat Hilary Clinton. The illegitimate president-elect Donald J. Trump has allegedly been compromised by the Russians, according to a leaked 35 page dossier.
The illegitimate president-elect Donald J. Trump’s bizarre cabinet picks are another extreme example of a crazy man in action. Displaying more of his madness for all to see, reportedly it was Trump who claimed that climate change is a Chinese hoax.
It is the illegitimate president-elect Donald J. Trump and the GOP who are moving quickly to take healthcare away from 30 million people across the nation in an act of madness, as they attack Planned Parenthood, and are moving rapidly to totally shred the safety net.
Should someone 5150 Trump before he gets near the White House on January 20, for being a threat to himself, and everyone else?
More on the illegitimate president-elect Donald J. Trump.
Illegitimate president-elect Donald J. Trump, who has allegedly been compromised by the Russians according to a leaked dossier, has recently agreed to pay $25 million to 7,000 former students of Trump University after they claimed they were ripped off. Additionally, illegitimate president-elect Donald J. Trump allegedly is a sexual predator, who was sued for discriminating against African-Americans at his apartment buildings, and was raised by his father who was allegedly arrested at a Ku Klux Klan brawl with the cops, has picked alleged bigot Stephen Bannon as his “chief strategist and senior counselor,” to help bring into reality the plans for his first 100 days in the White House. Known for being a racist, Trump has filed for bankruptcy on a number of occasions.
Massive protests on inauguration day, January 20, or near inauguration day, are expected to occur across the nation in opposition to the illegitimate president-elect Donald J. Trump.
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.