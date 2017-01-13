top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View other events for the week of 1/20/2017
#J20 CalArts in SoCal Plan Walkout; NY Galleries & Nonprofits Plan Art Strike
Date Friday January 20
Time 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Location Details
Main Gallery at CalArts
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorGeneral Strike Now
The arts community is making a clear statement in opposition to the war and fascism of Donald Trump and his cabinet with a school walkout at CalArts in Southern California and a New York Gallery & Non-Profits Art Strike on January 20, 2017, inauguration day.

For Cal Arts' walkout, see:
CalArts Students Prepare to Walk Out During #J20 Strike by Hrag Vartanian at
http://hyperallergic.com/351636/calarts-student-walkout-j20-art-strike/
Cal Arts is a leading art school.
Their demands are:
-No deportations of undocumented immigrants!
- NO to the wall!
– Black Lives Matter! End police brutality and mass incarceration!
– Unite against Islamophobia !No Muslim registry! Fight against Muslim-directed hate crimes!
– Fight discrimination and violence against the LGBTQ community!
– Fight Trump’s sexism! Defend reproductive rights access for all!
– Continue resistance to the Dakota Access Pipeline! Defend indigenous sovereignty!
-Protect our environment! Resist ecological warfare! Demand accountability and science-based environmental policy!
-Fight against political and corporate despotism at home and abroad! Let’s see those taxes!
-Resist Trump’s takeover of a free media! Fight right-wing normalization media strategy! Fight Breitbart! Fight for free speech, transparency and reason!
-PROTECT THE VULNERABLE.RAISE UP THE OPPRESSED. CONTINUED RESISTANCE TO TRUMP FOR LENGTH OF HIS PRESIDENCY. YOUR PARTICIPATION IS NECESSARY

On New York's gallery and non-profit closure on January 20, 2017, see
A Running List of New York Galleries and Nonprofits Closing for the #J20 Art Strike by Claire Voon and Hrag Vartanian at
http://hyperallergic.com/350191/j20-art-strike-ny-closings/
sm_calarts-j20.jpg
original image (1000x667)
For more event information:
http://hyperallergic.com/351636/calarts-st...
Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 13th, 2017 6:47 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
