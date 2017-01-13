top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
global justice
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$51.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense | Government & Elections
Turtle Island Statement on EPA Administrator Candidate Scott Pruitt
by Peter
Friday Jan 13th, 2017 2:19 PM
In advance of the confirmation hearings with the U.S. Senate, Turtle Island Restoration Network has issued the following statement on Scott Pruitt.
President-elect Donald Trump has selected Scott Pruitt, Oklahoma Attorney General, for EPA Administrator.

In advance of the confirmation hearings with the U.S. Senate, Turtle Island Restoration Network has issued the following statement on Pruitt:

Turtle Island believes Scott Pruitt is the wrong candidate for the position of EPA Administrator, and is actively opposing his confirmation on behalf of wildlife protection and human health.

Pruitt is an aggressive denier of climate change who claims the link between human activity and climate change is “far from settled” despite the overwhelming scientific agreement to contrary. He opposes the ability of the EPA to regulate carbon as a pollutant, something that is essential to combat climate change. Failing to address the causes of climate change and associated sea level rise is predicted to lead to the loss of major sea turtle nesting sites worldwide.

Pruitt’s actions have shown a disregard for human health. In 2014, Pruitt unsuccessfully sued the EPA over its Regional Haze Rule, designed to create cleaner air at national parks by reducing emissions from coal-fired power plant emissions, the largest source of mercury in the United States. The primary way people are exposed to methylmercury is by eating fish and shellfish. Exposure to mercury, a neurotoxin, can be particularly hazardous for pregnant women and small children.

As Oklahoma Attorney General, Pruitt filed legal action against the EPA’s Waters of the U.S. rule, which strengthened clean water protections regulations. Turtle Island is party to legal action to challenge loopholes in the rule to strengthen protections for endangered species and clean drinking water.

Pruitt has undermined the listing of an endangered species candidate. His lawsuit resulted in the loss of potential federal protections for the lesser prairie chicken. This action opens the door for oil and gas industries to drill in this bird’s habitat.

Pruitt has close political ties to the fossil fuel industry having accepted more $300,000 in campaign contributions from this sector. A letter Pruitt sent to the EPA complaining the economic hardship of environmental rules was later found to have been essentially drafted by lobbyists for the energy industry.

Fundamentally, the EPA needs an Administrator who is an advocate for the environment and human health not the oil industry. Turtle Island is extremely concerned that Pruitt, based on his track record, will harm wildlife and human health.
https://seaturtles.org/newssection/turtle-...
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code