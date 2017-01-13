From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 1/13/2017

Commemorate the Life & Struggle of Dr. King: Fighting Racism in the Time of Trump Date Friday January 13 Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Location Details 2969 Mission St. Near 24th St. BART, #14, 49 MUNI



$3 - $10 donation requested, no one turned away for lack of funds.



Refreshments served. Wheelchair accessible. More info: 415-821-6171 or http://www.PSLweb.org.





2969 Calle Mission esquiná de la calle 25 y 26, acerca de BART/24 St., MUNI #14, 49.



Sugerimos una donación de $3 a $10, todos bienvenidos, con o sin fondos.



Habrá antojitos.



Para mayor información llame al PSL, en 415-821-6171 o http://www.PSLweb.org.



Event Type Meeting Organizer/Author Party for Socialism and Liberation Email sf [at] pslweb.org Phone 415-821-6171



Commemorate the life and

struggle of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.:

Fighting racism in the time of Trump



Friday, Jan. 13, 7pm

2969 Mission St., SF



January 15 will mark the 88th anniversary of the birth of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. who gave his life in the struggle against Jim Crow racism and oppression. Today, nearly a half-century after Dr. King’s death, the incoming president has named outright white supremacists to key positions.



Join us for a discussion of what can be done to turn back the racist Trump program, and to watch an historic video, “Bridge to Freedom,” focusing on the 1965 struggle to win voting rights.



2969 Mission St. Near 24th St. BART, #14, 49 MUNI



$3 - $10 donation requested, no one turned away for lack of funds.



Refreshments served. Wheelchair accessible. More info: 415-821-6171 or

Visit

Visit



Foro Público del PSL



Conmemorar la vida y la lucha del Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.:

Lucha contra el racismo en el tiempo de Trump



viernes, 13 de enero, 7pm

2969 Calle Mission, SF



El 15 de enero marcará el 88 aniversario del nacimiento del Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. quien dio su vida en la lucha contra el racismo y la opresión de “Jim Crow.” Hoy, a casi medio siglo después de la muerte del Dr. King, el presidente entrante ha nombrado a supremacistas blancos para posiciones centrales.



Únete para una discusión sobre lo que se puede hacer para retroceder el programa racista de Trump y para ver un video histórico, “El Puente a la Libertad,” centrado en la lucha de 1965 para ganar los derecho al voto.



2969 Calle Mission esquiná de la calle 25 y 26, acerca de BART/24 St., MUNI #14, 49.



Sugerimos una donación de $3 a $10, todos bienvenidos, con o sin fondos.



Habrá antojitos.



Para mayor información llame al PSL, en 415-821-6171 o



Visite nuestra página web:

original image (3000x1826)

