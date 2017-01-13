PSL Public Forum • Foro Público del PSL
Commemorate the life and
struggle of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.:
Fighting racism in the time of Trump
Friday, Jan. 13, 7pm
2969 Mission St., SF
January 15 will mark the 88th anniversary of the birth of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. who gave his life in the struggle against Jim Crow racism and oppression. Today, nearly a half-century after Dr. King’s death, the incoming president has named outright white supremacists to key positions.
Join us for a discussion of what can be done to turn back the racist Trump program, and to watch an historic video, “Bridge to Freedom,” focusing on the 1965 struggle to win voting rights.
2969 Mission St. Near 24th St. BART, #14, 49 MUNI
$3 - $10 donation requested, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments served. Wheelchair accessible. More info: 415-821-6171 or http://www.PSLweb.org
.
Visit http://www.PSLweb.org
to read daily news and anaylsis from a Marxist perspective.
Visit http://www.PSLweb.org
to purchase our other publications.
Foro Público del PSL
Conmemorar la vida y la lucha del Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.:
Lucha contra el racismo en el tiempo de Trump
viernes, 13 de enero, 7pm
2969 Calle Mission, SF
El 15 de enero marcará el 88 aniversario del nacimiento del Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. quien dio su vida en la lucha contra el racismo y la opresión de “Jim Crow.” Hoy, a casi medio siglo después de la muerte del Dr. King, el presidente entrante ha nombrado a supremacistas blancos para posiciones centrales.
Únete para una discusión sobre lo que se puede hacer para retroceder el programa racista de Trump y para ver un video histórico, “El Puente a la Libertad,” centrado en la lucha de 1965 para ganar los derecho al voto.
2969 Calle Mission esquiná de la calle 25 y 26, acerca de BART/24 St., MUNI #14, 49.
Sugerimos una donación de $3 a $10, todos bienvenidos, con o sin fondos.
Habrá antojitos.
Para mayor información llame al PSL, en 415-821-6171 o http://www.PSLweb.org
.
Visite nuestra página web: http://www.pslweb.org
del día y análisis desde un punto de vista Marxista.
Vaya para http://www.pslweb.org
leer selecciones actuales y publicaciones anteriores.