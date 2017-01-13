Identify and eliminate the primary source of Trump's unearned wealth, and his ability to command fear through his rhetoric all but disappears.



Come along on a walking tour that explores the commitment of most Americans to the systemic economic relationship that funds Donald Trump's political power. This long-running walking tour surveys social movement history in San Francisco, including the city's remarkable 19th century proposal for resolving the unearned income institution which divides society such that social movements arise.



Real estate, the Mormon hegira, Black Panthers, the Exodus story, "resilient communities" programming, and more each hold a place in the walk/talk's extravaganza of ideas.



Dare to get out of your "suppositions about social justice" pajamas to catch this free, early Saturday city stomp.

http://www.TheCommonsSF.org For more event information: Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 13th, 2017 9:52 AM