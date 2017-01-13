top
San Francisco | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism
Focus on Trump's source of wealth, not his rhetoric walking tour
Date Saturday January 14
Time 9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Location Details
312 Mason St.
San Francisco
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorDavid Giesen
Identify and eliminate the primary source of Trump's unearned wealth, and his ability to command fear through his rhetoric all but disappears.

Come along on a walking tour that explores the commitment of most Americans to the systemic economic relationship that funds Donald Trump's political power. This long-running walking tour surveys social movement history in San Francisco, including the city's remarkable 19th century proposal for resolving the unearned income institution which divides society such that social movements arise.

Real estate, the Mormon hegira, Black Panthers, the Exodus story, "resilient communities" programming, and more each hold a place in the walk/talk's extravaganza of ideas.

Dare to get out of your "suppositions about social justice" pajamas to catch this free, early Saturday city stomp.
For more event information:
http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 13th, 2017 9:52 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
