Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 1/24/2017
The Forest Garden Greenhouse: How to Design and Manage an Indoor Permaculture Oasis
Date Tuesday January 24
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
2530 San Pablo Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94702
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorEcology Center
Jerome Osentowski will give a slide presentation introducing his new book, The Forest Garden Greenhouse. In this groundbreaking book, one of North America’s most accomplished permaculture designers presents a wholly new approach to a very old horticultural subject. Osentowski shows how bringing the forest garden indoors is not only possible, but doable on unlikely terrain and in cool climates, using near-net-zero technology. Different from other books on greenhouse design and management, this book advocates for an indoor agriculture using permaculture design concepts—integration, multi-functions, perennials, and polycultures—that take season extension into new and important territory, transforming our homes and our lives. With detailed design drawings, photos, and profiles of successful greenhouse projects on all scales, this inspirational manual will considerably change the conversation about greenhouse design. Copies of the book will be available for sale and signing.
unnamed.jpg
For more event information:
http://ecologycenter.org/events/the-forest...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jan 12th, 2017 1:32 PM
Add Your Comments
