top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
international
Topics
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$51.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | U.S. | Animal Liberation | Environment & Forest Defense
Killing Continues to Mount in California Drift Gillnet Fishery: Government Adds New Species
by Cassie
Thursday Jan 12th, 2017 12:21 PM
Today, the National Marine Fisheries Service published its final List of Fisheries for 2017. The list classifies U.S. fisheries based on the level of mortality and serious injury that occurs in each fishery.
The California drift gillnet fishery is once again ranked as Category I, the most harmful rating a fishery can receive.
Olema, Calif. (January 12, 2016) — Today, the National Marine Fisheries Service published its final List of Fisheries for 2017. The list classifies U.S. fisheries based on the level of mortality and serious injury that occurs in each fishery.

The California drift gillnet fishery is once again ranked as Category I, the most harmful rating a fishery can receive.

According to government estimates based on observer data, nearly 800 marine mammals have been harmed or killed by the drift gillnet fishery over the last 10 years. This high level of destruction is occurring even though there are fewer than 20 active boats in the fishery.

NMFS added the short-finned pilot whale to the list of marine mammal stocks killed or injured by the California drift gillnet fishery for thresher shark and swordfish.

The list of marine mammal stocks killed or injured by the fishery already included the bottlenose dolphin, the California sea lion, the humpback whale, the long-beaked common dolphin, the minke whale, the northern elephant seal, the northern right-whale dolphin, the pacific white-sided dolphin, Risso’s dolphin, the short-beaked common dolphin, and the sperm whale.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports that bycatch in fishing gear is the primary threat to pilot whales. Short-finned pilot whales were once commonly seen off Southern California, with an apparently resident population around Santa Catalina Island. Current population sizes for the California, Oregon, and Washington stock is estimated to be 300.

Short-finned pilot whales are larger members of the dolphin group reaching average lengths of 12 feet (3.7 m) for females and 18 feet (5.5 m) for males. Adult weight is 2200 to 6600 pounds (1000 to 3000 kg). Maturity occurs around 10 years of age and maximum longevity is 45 years for males and 60 years for females. The last calf born to a mother may be nursed for as long as 15 years.

More details about NMFS’s List of Fisheries are available at: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2017/01/12/2017-00250/list-of-fisheries-for-2017

More information about short-finned pilot whales is available at: http://www.nmfs.noaa.gov/pr/species/mammals/cetaceans/pilotwhale_shortfinned.htm

###
https://seaturtles.org/newssection/killing...
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code