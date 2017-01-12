URGENT: Help save the Berkeley Shellmound. The ancient Native American shellmound site in Berkeley is older than the pyramids at Giza. The shellmound is eligible to be placed on the National Historic Register. The shellmound is already a Berkeley landmark.



Despite the important historical and cultural recognition, developers are insisting on building on the site. The destruction of the shellmound must be prevented.



Pack the meeting chambers to support the Ohlone people, and out of respect to the history of the land before colonization.



The item is listed on the agenda as 1900 Fourth Street.

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jan 12th, 2017 12:23 AM