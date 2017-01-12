From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Save the Berkeley Shellmound, Defend Sacred History
Thursday January 12
7:00 PM
10:00 PM
Zoning Adjustments Board (ZAB) meeting
At: Berkeley City Council Chambers (2134 Martin Luther King Jr. Way)
Meeting
URGENT: Help save the Berkeley Shellmound. The ancient Native American shellmound site in Berkeley is older than the pyramids at Giza. The shellmound is eligible to be placed on the National Historic Register. The shellmound is already a Berkeley landmark.
Despite the important historical and cultural recognition, developers are insisting on building on the site. The destruction of the shellmound must be prevented.
Pack the meeting chambers to support the Ohlone people, and out of respect to the history of the land before colonization.
The item is listed on the agenda as 1900 Fourth Street.
