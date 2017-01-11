30th ReUnion Labor Heritage Festival, Sunday, Jan 15



Friends, brothers and sisters,



In hard times, the struggle for economic and social justice gets difficult. The most vulnerable (children, women, seniors, the uninsured, minorities, the ill and the unemployed) face much greater uncertainty. For the 30th ReUnion of the Western Workers Labor Heritage Festival in Santa Cruz, Sunday, January 15, we are bringing together cultural activists to share Dr. King's legacy to address the current crisis of environmental, racial, sexual and economic injustice. Enjoy the songs, stories, and calls to actions by a collage of performing artists from the Bay area and beyond. Don't be demoralized, mobilize!

Workshops from noon to 5 pm:

- Author Peter Shapiro new book on the Watsonville Cannery Strike "Song of the Stubborn One Thousand"

-The Sanctuary Movement and immigrant Rights with Peter Koltz-Chamberlain and Francisco Herrerra

- Newly elected Letter Carrier Br 214 Health-Safety Rep Angela Bibbs-Merritt on Stopping Management Bullying at the Post Office

- Beyond Little Boxes Legacies/visions of Malvina Reynolds and Joe Hill and others for the 21st Century



Evening concert:

Doors open at 6pm, program begins at 6:30 and features 30 Years After: Uniting and Fighting Beyond J 20.



Any proceeds will benefit the John Handcox Scholarship Fund, to support bringing people of color to attend the Great Labor Arts Exchange near Washington DC.



Santa Cruz Resource Center for Non Violence

612 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz



In January 1987 a small group of activists brought together a tribute honoring the legacies of the civil rights and union movements through their music, theater, spoken word and spirit of solidarity. In 2017 these human rights struggles are in jeopardy like never before.



We will reconvene on what would have been Dr. Martin Luther King's 88 birthday on Sunday January 15, 2017. A day of workshops and an evening performance will take place at the Resource Center for Non Violence at 612 Ocean Street in Santa Cruz. proceeds will benefit the John Handcox Memorial fund to send people of color to the Great Labor Arts Exchange in Washington DC.





With solidarity forever - We Shall Overcome!



Contact: Jimmy Kelly at laborstudies(at)att.net or text (408)597-7649.

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 11th, 2017 6:34 PM