Indybay Feature
Peninsula | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism
Palo Alto Radical Left Reading Group
Date Tuesday February 07
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
Prolific Oven
550 Waverly St, Palo Alto, CA
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorGregory Stevens
Topic: Radical Futurism and Transhumanism

Join us for the third Radical Reading MeetUp! This week we'll discuss the role of technology in the shaping of our lives and our resistance. We will take a critical look at futurism and transhumanism. Here are the resources to help launch us into our conversation (the links can be found on the MeetUp page).

Anarcho-Transhumanism: A Journal of Radical Possibility and Striving

When Robots Take Our Lives, Remember the Luddites

Towards a Post-Work Society
For more event information:
https://www.meetup.com/Palo-Alto-Radical-R...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 11th, 2017 5:13 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
