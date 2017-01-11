From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Palo Alto Radical Left Reading Group
Date
Tuesday February 07
Time
7:00 PM
9:00 PM
Location Details
Prolific Oven
550 Waverly St, Palo Alto, CA
Event Type
Meeting
|Gregory Stevens
Topic: Radical Futurism and Transhumanism
Join us for the third Radical Reading MeetUp! This week we'll discuss the role of technology in the shaping of our lives and our resistance. We will take a critical look at futurism and transhumanism. Here are the resources to help launch us into our conversation (the links can be found on the MeetUp page).
Anarcho-Transhumanism: A Journal of Radical Possibility and Striving
When Robots Take Our Lives, Remember the Luddites
Towards a Post-Work Society
