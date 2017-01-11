From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing, and Public Services
View other events for the week of 1/16/2017
Import this event into your personal calendar.
|
2nd Annual Salinas/MoCo Homeless Union Celebration
|
Date
|
Monday January 16
|
Time
|
10:00 AM
-
1:00 PM
|
Location Details
|
CSUMB Learning Center
22 Soledad Street Salinas Ca.
|
Event Type
|
Conference
|Organizer/Author
|Salinas/MoCo Homeless Union
|
Food, Clothing, Shelter and Sleep are human rights!
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 11th, 2017 9:25 AM
Join us as we celebrate life on the Central Coast and continue to seek a "middle ground between riots on the one hand and timid supplications for justice on the other." -Dr. King Jr.