From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing, and Public Services
2nd Annual Salinas/MoCo Homeless Union Celebration
Date Monday January 16
Time 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Location Details
CSUMB Learning Center
22 Soledad Street Salinas Ca.
Event Type Conference
Organizer/AuthorSalinas/MoCo Homeless Union
Food, Clothing, Shelter and Sleep are human rights!

Join us as we celebrate life on the Central Coast and continue to seek a "middle ground between riots on the one hand and timid supplications for justice on the other." -Dr. King Jr.


Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 11th, 2017 9:25 AM
