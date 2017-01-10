From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Education & Student Activism | Labor & Workers IBT2010 UCSF Teamster Workers Strike For Living Wages And Against Unfair Bargaining by Labor Video Project

Tuesday Jan 10th, 2017 7:44 PM Hundreds of IBT 2010 UCSF clerical and administration employees went out on an unfair labor strike on January 10, 2017. Workers talked about their fight for a living wage and the attack on their pensions.

original image (4032x3024)

Hundreds of workers at UCSF joined the picket lines and talked about the difficulty of living in the bay area and the necessity to even having to have 3 and 4 jobs to survive. The union has also said that many workers are even having a difficult time meeting buying food for themselves and their families. A large percentage of these workers are women and minorities and some are also single parents trying to survive on less than living wages.

While UC managers and bosses are receiving hundred of thousands of dollars and major bonus along with billions in new hospitals and facilities at Mission Bay the workers that do the work said they cannot survive.

For more information from the union

http://www.teamsters2010.org

Production of Labor Video Project

original image (4032x3024) The IBT2010 UCSF teamsters picketed in the rain for a living wage and against attacks on their pensions. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tZOOqxCNpM8