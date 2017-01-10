From the Open-Publishing Calendar
#GoldenGate No Fascist Illigitimate System!
Date
Thursday January 12
Time
12:00 PM
12:00 PM
Location Details
People's Park Berkeley Haste St off Telegraph
Event Type
Teach-In
|Occupy #GoldenGate
Everybody who doesn't want to see an illigitimate fascist system - (Students, Activists, Union) Growing Sit-In - bring food, blankets, tents, music instruments and peace and love for each other.
This must grow every day until the inauguration. The whole world will be waiting and watching.
We unite and grow on this basic slogan: "No Fascist Illigitimate System!"
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 10th, 2017 6:38 PM