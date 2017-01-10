top
Related Categories: East Bay | Anti-War View other events for the week of 1/12/2017
#GoldenGate No Fascist Illigitimate System!
Date Thursday January 12
Time 12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Location Details
People's Park Berkeley Haste St off Telegraph
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorOccupy #GoldenGate
Everybody who doesn't want to see an illigitimate fascist system - (Students, Activists, Union) Growing Sit-In - bring food, blankets, tents, music instruments and peace and love for each other.

This must grow every day until the inauguration. The whole world will be waiting and watching.

We unite and grow on this basic slogan: "No Fascist Illigitimate System!"
