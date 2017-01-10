top
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice
Filmmakers to host fundraiser to complete documentary on Andy Lopez shooting
Date Sunday January 29
Time 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Location Details
WHAT: Fundraiser for documentary film “ANDY”
WHEN: January 29; 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
WHERE: Worth Our Weight Café; 1021 Hahman Drive in Santa Rosa
COST: $25 tax deductible donation
Event Type Fundraiser
Organizer/AuthorRon Rogers
EmailAndy-theFilm [at] post.com
Phone(707) 633-8910
Filmmakers of a public affairs documentary examining the aftermath of the tragic shooting of 13-year-old Andy Lopez in Santa Rosa are seeking public support to finish the film for release in 2017. The documentary — titled “ANDY” — is three years in the making and explores the fallout from the killing of a young boy by Sonoma County deputy sheriff Erick Gelhaus on October 22, 2013 and the shooting’s continuing impact on the people of Sonoma County.

To date, “ANDY” filmmakers have conducted filmed interviews with 40 people including Sonoma County Sheriff Steve Freitas, Santa Rosa Police Chief Hank Schreeder, Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch, several members of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors and the Santa Rosa City Council, attorneys, activists, educators, clergy, police officers, young people, members of the state legislature, city and county law enforcement auditors and others. The filmmakers also collected three years of archival footage, photographs and other materials for use in the documentary.

The film explores how the tragic and controversial Lopez shooting has both divided the community and united it to accomplish needed change.
A fundraiser for the documentary will be held Sunday, January 29 from 4 – 6 pm at Worth Our Weight Café in Santa Rosa. The event will feature light food and a first-time showing of a short “ANDY” film trailer and a Q & A with film producers. A $25 tax-deductible donation is requested. Donations to the film are tax-deductible under IRS section 501(c)(3) due to the participation of the San Francisco Film Society (SFFS).

The filmmakers are seeking donations to complete editing and other necessary post-production for release of the film this year.

When completed, the “ANDY” film will be submitted to public television, film festivals and various distributors and made available for community forums and showings.
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 10th, 2017 4:14 PM
Add Your Comments
