Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
10th Anniversary Oak Grove Treesit Photo Gallery
Date Saturday January 21
Time 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Location Details
The Long Haul Infoshop, 3124 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley.
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorDarin
The Berkeley Oak Grove Treesit began around 2006 and ended around 2008, the worlds longest tree sit protest was about 649 days long. I photographed mostly in the last four months of the protest, with two excursions in 2006 and 2007.

[https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_California_Berkeley_oak_grove_controversy]
sm___treesit.jpg
original image (2816x2112)
For more event information:
http://www.flickr.com/darinbaueroakgrovebe...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 10th, 2017 2:39 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
§
by Darin Tuesday Jan 10th, 2017 2:39 PM
sm_bts_street_vigil.jpg
original image (2816x2112)
http://www.flickr.com/darinbaueroakgrovebe...
§
by Darin Tuesday Jan 10th, 2017 2:39 PM
sm_feed_the_treesitters.jpg
original image (2816x2112)
http://www.flickr.com/darinbaueroakgrovebe...
§TBA closing event and other info!!!
by Darin Tuesday Jan 10th, 2017 4:33 PM
sm_piedmont_way_oak_grove_memorial_plaque_b-town.jpg
original image (2816x2112)
POT LUCK OPENING, I'LL BRING TEA AND MAYBE SOMETHING ELSE!!!

These images will be up for at least a month, TBA for closing event. Arrangements for any sale of images can be made with 33% of proceeds going to the Long Haul, 33% to East Bay Food Not Bombs, and I'll take the last third because I no longer have a camera.
