10th Anniversary Oak Grove Treesit Photo Gallery Date Saturday January 21 Time 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Location Details The Long Haul Infoshop, 3124 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley. Event Type Other Organizer/Author Darin



[https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_California_Berkeley_oak_grove_controversy] The Berkeley Oak Grove Treesit began around 2006 and ended around 2008, the worlds longest tree sit protest was about 649 days long. I photographed mostly in the last four months of the protest, with two excursions in 2006 and 2007.

POT LUCK OPENING, I'LL BRING TEA AND MAYBE SOMETHING ELSE!!!



These images will be up for at least a month, TBA for closing event. Arrangements for any sale of images can be made with 33% of proceeds going to the Long Haul, 33% to East Bay Food Not Bombs, and I'll take the last third because I no longer have a camera.