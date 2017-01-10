|
More
$51.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
|
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 1/21/2017
§
POT LUCK OPENING, I'LL BRING TEA AND MAYBE SOMETHING ELSE!!!
These images will be up for at least a month, TBA for closing event. Arrangements for any sale of images can be made with 33% of proceeds going to the Long Haul, 33% to East Bay Food Not Bombs, and I'll take the last third because I no longer have a camera.