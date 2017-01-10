From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Government & Elections | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Police State and Prisons View other events for the week of 1/10/2017

Freedom SleepOut $79 Swims Toward Justice Tuesday Night Date Tuesday January 10 Time 4:00 PM - 4:00 AM Location Details Under the eaves of City Hall until driven away by "peace officers" and "park protection rangers" and then on the wet sidewalks outside City Hall. Bring cardboard, canvas, protective gear, video, and friends. The protest runs from 4 PM today to mid-morning Wednesday. Event Type Protest Organizer/Author Keith McHenry (story by Norse)



City Council however, has nothing on its agenda for its first meeting of the year--in the shortest meeting scheduled in memory. Ironically one of the only two regular proposals is a Sanctuary proposal for undocumented workers. Meanwhile, police active persecute and harass the city's own displaced poor.



Councilmember Krohn will be meeting with the public 10 AM today at the Cafe Pergolesi at Cedar and Elm Streets this morning before the vigil. He has the power to request police reports on the amount of ticketing and harassment done throughout the winter and in the last year (records still withheld by the police department). He can pressure the opening of bathrooms at night by demanding detailed reports on the actual needs of a homeless population of 1000-2000.



He can openly demand documentation of the amount of homeless property taken by police and rangers and insist that such seizures of survival gear stop (as the Denver mayor has finally done). There are many such demands of staff that do not require a Council vote (which he's not likely to get).



At the last Freedom Sleepout in freezing rains, homeless advocate Dreamcatcher reported that police drove homeless sleepers out from under the protective eaves of City Hall into the rain and cold with no alternative places to go. The private Warming Center program and the 110-capacity Winter Shelter program have no shelter for more than 90% of the city's homeless population. Police have reportedly made it a point in the particularly cruel weather to station vehicles outside public buildings to make sure the poor don't dare to huddle under the overhangs for protection.



The SC Tenant Organizing Committee plans a Tenants' Community Meal on January 22nd! See

A broader union with tenants facing imminent homelessness could be a strong force for change.

Late afternoon organizing and door-knocking is planned for 1-10 @ 5pm, 1-12 @ 5:30pm, 1-15 @ 4pm, and 1-16 @ 5pm.



Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs responding to half a dozen arrests over the weekend of food servers in Tampa, Florida, will be joining in a solidarity feeding and protest 4 PM Saturday January 14th outside the Main Post Office.



Salinas Union of the Homeless will have its 2nd annual celebration at 22 Soledad St. 10 AM - 1 PM at the CSUMB Learning Center on Monday, January 16, 2017, Martin Luther King Day. Contact HUFF at 423-4833 for more information, or come to the Wednesday January 11th HUFF meeting at 11 AM at the Sub Rosa Cafe.



Meanwhile in Santa Cruz, activist artists Joff Jones and Alex Skelton have blown the whistle on selective police enforcement against street artists, activists, and performers. See "Selective Enforcement documented on Pacific Ave" at



Come prepared for wet weather and icy reception from uniformed thugs armed with the power of law and the force to lethally enforce it. Hot soup will likely be available.

