Let Sacramento show the world that we will not live peacefully in Donald Trump's America. That we will not step back as racist attacks against our neighbors rise. The country we want to live in will be made in the streets.
Sacramento DSA invites all those opposed to the new regime to brainstorm on this event.
On January 20th, meet at one of these four locations at 12pm:
-Sac City Quad
-West Sacramento transit terminal (Sac City satellite campus)
-McClatchy Park
-Woodlake Park (Arden Del Paso terminal)
From these meetup points, we will be marching to the Capitol to protest local issues of police brutality and gentrification in addition to showing solidarity with the nationwide actions against Trump's inauguration. March routes have public transit stops for those with accessibility needs. Share widely. https://sacj20.wordpress.com/