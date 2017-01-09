From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Central Valley | Government & Elections View other events for the week of 1/20/2017

Not My President! Inauguration Day Protest Date Friday January 20 Time 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM Location Details California State Capitol

1315 10th St, Sacramento, California 95814 Event Type Protest Organizer/Author Democratic Socialists of America, Sacramento



Sacramento DSA invites all those opposed to the new regime to brainstorm on this event.



On January 20th, meet at one of these four locations at 12pm:

-Sac City Quad

-West Sacramento transit terminal (Sac City satellite campus)

-McClatchy Park

-Woodlake Park (Arden Del Paso terminal)



From these meetup points, we will be marching to the Capitol to protest local issues of police brutality and gentrification in addition to showing solidarity with the nationwide actions against Trump's inauguration. March routes have public transit stops for those with accessibility needs. Share widely.





https://www.facebook.com/events/3280172242...


