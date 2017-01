From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Peninsula | Government & Elections View other events for the week of 1/12/2017

Democratic Socialists of America - Silicon Valley Chapter Meeting Date Thursday January 12 Time 5:15 PM - 7:15 PM Location Details Mountain View Community Center

201 S. Rengstorff Avenue, Mountain View, California 94040

Room 3 Event Type Meeting Organizer/Author Democratic Socialists of America



This is our pre-inauguration meeting, finally in a space where we can all hear each other and follow a more formal agenda.



Basic Agenda

I. Introduction, whole group round robin

II. Overview of key present issues

III. Breakout groups

IV. Sharing results from breakout groups

V. Logistics for future meetings and wrap-up



Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1796850830565385/?active_tab=about

