Changes and Challenges in China
Forty Years After Opening Up and Adoption of Market Mechanisms
Zheng Zhifa, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences
Earth-shaking developments have followed since China opened up and adopted market mechanisms nearly 40 years ago. But only a few deputies in the National People's Congress are real representatives of workers and peasants. Protecting the rights of ordinary people has proved difficult. In addition, the ideals of the Chinese Revolution have weakened little by little, as the market mechanisms encourage people to get rich. There is a widespread crisis of the so-called "four faiths" of the Chinese Revolution.
Our comrade Wadi’h Halabi helped arrange Professor Zheng’s visit and believes it will give us a sense that the pendulum within the CPC is moving back towards the political goals of the Chinese revolution, domestically and internationally. The economy had to be developed, a high price was paid for going to capitalist school, but neither the CPC nor the Chinese state have collapsed -- an achievement in itself and now -- Zhifa and much more.
Zheng Zhifa teaches in the School of Political Science at Nanchang University and is a special researcher at the World Socialism Research Center of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. His research interests are in education in Marxist theory.
