Changes and Challenges in China

Forty Years After Opening Up and Adoption of Market Mechanisms

Zheng Zhifa, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences



Earth-shaking developments have followed since China opened up and adopted market mechanisms nearly 40 years ago. But only a few deputies in the National People's Congress are real representatives of workers and peasants. Protecting the rights of ordinary people has proved difficult. In addition, the ideals of the Chinese Revolution have weakened little by little, as the market mechanisms encourage people to get rich. There is a widespread crisis of the so-called "four faiths" of the Chinese Revolution.



Our comrade Wadi’h Halabi helped arrange Professor Zheng’s visit and believes it will give us a sense that the pendulum within the CPC is moving back towards the political goals of the Chinese revolution, domestically and internationally. The economy had to be developed, a high price was paid for going to capitalist school, but neither the CPC nor the Chinese state have collapsed -- an achievement in itself and now -- Zhifa and much more.



Zheng Zhifa teaches in the School of Political Science at Nanchang University and is a special researcher at the World Socialism Research Center of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. His research interests are in education in Marxist theory.



Sun, Jan 15, 2017: 11:30 am to 1:30 pm

Niebyl-Proctor Marxist Library

6501 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland (just North of Alcatraz Ave.)

FREE - but hat will be passed for donations to NPML



About Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library

A weekly discussion series inspired by our respect for the work of Karl Marx and our belief that his work will remain as important for the class struggles of the future as they have been for the past.



For info or to subscribe to our weekly announcements,

Call Gene Ruyle at 510-332-3865 or email:

For our full schedule, go to icssmarx.org



