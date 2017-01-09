top
View other events for the week of 1/15/2017
Changes and Challenges in China Forty Years After Opening Up and Adoption of Market Mechanisms
Date Sunday January 15
Time 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Location Details
Niebyl-Proctor Marxist Library
6501 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland (just North of Alcatraz Ave.)
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorEugene Ruyle
Emailcuyleruyle [at] mac.com
Phone510-332-3865
Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library

Changes and Challenges in China
Forty Years After Opening Up and Adoption of Market Mechanisms
Zheng Zhifa, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences

Earth-shaking developments have followed since China opened up and adopted market mechanisms nearly 40 years ago. But only a few deputies in the National People's Congress are real representatives of workers and peasants. Protecting the rights of ordinary people has proved difficult. In addition, the ideals of the Chinese Revolution have weakened little by little, as the market mechanisms encourage people to get rich. There is a widespread crisis of the so-called "four faiths" of the Chinese Revolution.

Our comrade Wadi’h Halabi helped arrange Professor Zheng’s visit and believes it will give us a sense that the pendulum within the CPC is moving back towards the political goals of the Chinese revolution, domestically and internationally. The economy had to be developed, a high price was paid for going to capitalist school, but neither the CPC nor the Chinese state have collapsed -- an achievement in itself and now -- Zhifa and much more.

Zheng Zhifa teaches in the School of Political Science at Nanchang University and is a special researcher at the World Socialism Research Center of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. His research interests are in education in Marxist theory. 

Sun, Jan 15, 2017: 11:30 am to 1:30 pm
Niebyl-Proctor Marxist Library
6501 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland (just North of Alcatraz Ave.)
FREE - but hat will be passed for donations to NPML

About Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library
A weekly discussion series inspired by our respect for the work of Karl Marx and our belief that his work will remain as important for the class struggles of the future as they have been for the past.

For info or to subscribe to our weekly announcements,
Call Gene Ruyle at 510-332-3865 or email: cuyleruyle [at] mac.com
For our full schedule, go to icssmarx.org

For more event information:
http://icssmarx.org
Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 9th, 2017 5:31 PM
