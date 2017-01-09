Demonstrate your opposition to promisted expansion of U.S. torture practices.
In this Month of Resistance leading up to the scheduled inauguration of the fascist Trump-
Pence regime….
On the 15th Anniversary of the Guantanamo Bay torture prison….
World Can’t Wait, CODEPINK, and Occupy SF Action Council
Invite Everyone to a Vigil and Procession:
STOP! TRUMP TORTURE PROGRAM
Wednesday January 11, 1:00 pm (rain or shine)
“Old” San Francisco Federal Building
450 Golden Gate Avenue, San Francisco
Prisoners’ Procession (march) to follow
Demonstrate your opposition to U.S. torture practices, and now the prospect of their expansion
under a Trump-Pence regime! We will wear the Guantanamo prisoners’ orange jumpsuits – hold
their pictures and names for all to see – and we will tell the oncoming Trump-Pence regime that
NO! We Will Not Accept TORTURE by a Fascist America!
We will represent for and shine a light upon the humanity of the prisoners so unjustly detained,
tortured, and some actually murdered, including the “forever” prisoners (those deemed by their
U.C. captors to be too dangerous to release, yet who cannot be taken to trial because the evidence
against them was obtained through torture). Contact World Can’t Wait at sf [at] worldcantwait.net
to reserve your Orange Jumpsuit for a Vigil and March on this, the 15th anniversary of the
opening of the post-9/11 prison at Guantanamo. If you have a statement, a poem, a contribution
to the vigil it’s most welcome.
Donald Trump’s intentions are clear: “Guantanamo Bay … Which we are keeping open ... and
we're gonna load it up with some bad dudes, believe me, we're gonna load it up." Now with the
election ot Trump, "The nightmare that civil libertarians have warned of for years has now
tragically come true," warns Trevor Timm at The Guardian. "Instead of dismantling the
surveillance state and war machine, the Obama administration and Democrats institutionalised
it -- and it will soon be in the hands of a maniac."
We who are calling this action have been standing up against the whole Guantanamo package
throughout the Bush and Obama years: illegal detention, torture, and the political and legal lies
in which they’re wrapped. We have said all these years that these crimes were crimes, regardless
of whether from Republicans (Bush presided over the genesis of this current torture program) or
Democrats (Obama continued it).
We call everyone to speak out on this January 11, the last Guantanamo “anniversary” of Obama’s
reign and 8 years of his broken promise to close this hellhole, as we face the even more horrific
prospects of a Guantanamo on steroids under Trump/Pence and their whole prospective cabinet.
We note that Senator Jeff Sessions, for one example, has defended the continued illegal detention
of al-Qaeda prisoners at the military facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, calling the torture prison
a "logical" site that also provides inmates with "tropical breezes."