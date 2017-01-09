From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War | Police State and Prisons View other events for the week of 1/11/2017

GITMO 15th Anniversary Vigil & Procession Date Wednesday January 11 Time 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Location Details 450 Golden Gate (Plaza Entrance), San Francisco, CA Event Type Protest Organizer/Author Martha Hubert

In this Month of Resistance leading up to the scheduled inauguration of the fascist Trump-

Pence regime….

On the 15th Anniversary of the Guantanamo Bay torture prison….



World Can’t Wait, CODEPINK, and Occupy SF Action Council

Invite Everyone to a Vigil and Procession:

STOP! TRUMP TORTURE PROGRAM



Wednesday January 11, 1:00 pm (rain or shine)

“Old” San Francisco Federal Building

450 Golden Gate Avenue, San Francisco

Prisoners’ Procession (march) to follow



Demonstrate your opposition to U.S. torture practices, and now the prospect of their expansion

under a Trump-Pence regime! We will wear the Guantanamo prisoners’ orange jumpsuits – hold

their pictures and names for all to see – and we will tell the oncoming Trump-Pence regime that

NO! We Will Not Accept TORTURE by a Fascist America!



We will represent for and shine a light upon the humanity of the prisoners so unjustly detained,

tortured, and some actually murdered, including the “forever” prisoners (those deemed by their

U.C. captors to be too dangerous to release, yet who cannot be taken to trial because the evidence

against them was obtained through torture). Contact World Can’t Wait at

to reserve your Orange Jumpsuit for a Vigil and March on this, the 15th anniversary of the

opening of the post-9/11 prison at Guantanamo. If you have a statement, a poem, a contribution

to the vigil it’s most welcome.



Donald Trump’s intentions are clear: “Guantanamo Bay … Which we are keeping open ... and

we're gonna load it up with some bad dudes, believe me, we're gonna load it up." Now with the

election ot Trump, "The nightmare that civil libertarians have warned of for years has now

tragically come true," warns Trevor Timm at The Guardian. "Instead of dismantling the

surveillance state and war machine, the Obama administration and Democrats institutionalised

it -- and it will soon be in the hands of a maniac."



We who are calling this action have been standing up against the whole Guantanamo package

throughout the Bush and Obama years: illegal detention, torture, and the political and legal lies

in which they’re wrapped. We have said all these years that these crimes were crimes, regardless

of whether from Republicans (Bush presided over the genesis of this current torture program) or

Democrats (Obama continued it).

We call everyone to speak out on this January 11, the last Guantanamo “anniversary” of Obama’s

reign and 8 years of his broken promise to close this hellhole, as we face the even more horrific

prospects of a Guantanamo on steroids under Trump/Pence and their whole prospective cabinet.

We note that Senator Jeff Sessions, for one example, has defended the continued illegal detention

of al-Qaeda prisoners at the military facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, calling the torture prison

