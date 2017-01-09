On January 20th, UC students & workers will unite in a walkout and direction action campaign in resistance to the incoming Trump administration.
**details coming soon**
This walkout aims to make clear that WE are a broad and diverse union committed to social justice that works to unite and center the needs and demands of many communities, including: immigrants, refugees, undocumented folks, workers, Muslims, poor people, indigenous folks, queer and trans folks, Black folks, Chicanx/Latinx folks, Asian and Pacific Islander folks, Jews, women, survivors of sexual violence, labor activists, people with disabilities, public education activists, civil rights activists, and many others. In these troubling times, we reiterate that AN INJURY TO ONE IS AN INJURY TO US ALL.
WE DEMAND THAT THE UC ADMINISTRATION:
1) Denounce Donald Trump’s government
2) Restore free education
3) End state policies that enable racial segregation at all levels of education
4) Designate Sanctuary School status to protect undocumented members of our community
5) Grow, not cut, independent science funding; support for increased federal science funding
6) Fully demilitarize UC campuses
7) Fully divest from toxic UC investments
8) Make the UC budget fully transparent.
9) Implement survivor-led process for holding people accountable who commit acts of gender-based and sexual violence
10) Commit to providing free and accessible trans and reproductive healthcare, including abortion access, to students and workers
11) Democratize the Regents
Please read our full statement here: http://www.uaw2865.org/uc-wide-walkout-inauguration-day-january-20th/
See you at the walkout!