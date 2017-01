-- 11:00: March from UCSC (and various schools) to downtown

-- 12-1:30: Gather at Clock Tower

-- 1:30-2:30: Workshops/teach-ins 1

-- 2:30-3:30: Workshops/teach-ins 2

-- 3:30-4:00: The Wall on Pacific is knocked down

-- 4:00-5:00: Workshops/teach-ins 3

-- 5:00: General Assembly to discuss future steps; mobile signups for future neighborhood organizing



Santa Cruz General Strike Organizing Committee

https://santacruzgeneralstrike.wordpress.com

