From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Santa Cruz Indymedia | Education & Student Activism | Government & Elections | Womyn
Women's March at CSUMB
Date Saturday January 21
Time 1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Location Details
California State University, Monterey Bay
100 Campus Ctr, Seaside, California 93955
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorWomen's March 2017 - Cal State Monterey Bay
We march to show that women’s rights are human rights and that women, their partners and their children are ready to advocate for policies that affirm the value of women in our society.

The march will kick off at 1:00 pm in the Main Quad and the rally will begin at 1:30 pm. Several speakers and students will address key issues. Local organizations will also table to provide resouces to march particpants.

SPEAKERS:
Democratic Women of Monterey County
Elizabeth Winchester-Planned Parenthood
Dr. Julie Altman- CSUMB MSW Program Head
Karen Araujo

Women's March 2017-Cal State Monterey Bay
https://www.facebook.com/Womens-March-2017-Cal-State-Monterey-Bay-1771362709803748/

MARCH AGREEMENT:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1UuvnyTC_eqoB85_YoYtmN3S2UlVqZq0SnxoX7qGmi9w/edit?usp=sharing

CSUMB PARKING/PARKING PERMIT INFORMATION:
https://csumb.edu/sites/default/files/images/st-block-147-1452298063713-raw-campusparkingmap.pdf

https://csumb.edu/parking/permits

MST BUS SERVICE TO CSUMB INFORMATION:
https://csumb.edu/sites/default/files/images/st-block-149-1445361491300-raw-campustransitmap.pdf
Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 9th, 2017 1:21 AM
Add Your Comments
