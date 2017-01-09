We march to show that women’s rights are human rights and that women, their partners and their children are ready to advocate for policies that affirm the value of women in our society.
The march will kick off at 1:00 pm in the Main Quad and the rally will begin at 1:30 pm. Several speakers and students will address key issues. Local organizations will also table to provide resouces to march particpants.
SPEAKERS:
Democratic Women of Monterey County
Elizabeth Winchester-Planned Parenthood
Dr. Julie Altman- CSUMB MSW Program Head
Karen Araujo
Women's March 2017-Cal State Monterey Bay https://www.facebook.com/Womens-March-2017-Cal-State-Monterey-Bay-1771362709803748/
MARCH AGREEMENT: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1UuvnyTC_eqoB85_YoYtmN3S2UlVqZq0SnxoX7qGmi9w/edit?usp=sharing
CSUMB PARKING/PARKING PERMIT INFORMATION: https://csumb.edu/sites/default/files/images/st-block-147-1452298063713-raw-campusparkingmap.pdf https://csumb.edu/parking/permits
MST BUS SERVICE TO CSUMB INFORMATION: https://csumb.edu/sites/default/files/images/st-block-149-1445361491300-raw-campustransitmap.pdf