



The march will kick off at 1:00 pm in the Main Quad and the rally will begin at 1:30 pm. Several speakers and students will address key issues. Local organizations will also table to provide resouces to march particpants.



SPEAKERS:

Democratic Women of Monterey County

Elizabeth Winchester-Planned Parenthood

Dr. Julie Altman- CSUMB MSW Program Head

Karen Araujo



Women's March 2017-Cal State Monterey Bay

https://www.facebook.com/Womens-March-2017-Cal-State-Monterey-Bay-1771362709803748/



MARCH AGREEMENT:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1UuvnyTC_eqoB85_YoYtmN3S2UlVqZq0SnxoX7qGmi9w/edit?usp=sharing



CSUMB PARKING/PARKING PERMIT INFORMATION:

https://csumb.edu/sites/default/files/images/st-block-147-1452298063713-raw-campusparkingmap.pdf



https://csumb.edu/parking/permits



MST BUS SERVICE TO CSUMB INFORMATION:

