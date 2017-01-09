From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Government & Elections View other events for the week of 1/20/2017

People's Rally for Unity and Equality Date Friday January 20 Time 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM Location Details Window on the Bay, Monterey CA Event Type Protest Organizer/Author Monterey County Nonviolent Action Committee



There will be an assembly at Window on the Bay from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. This is an opportunity to network and to learn more about local progressive organizations. The Rally will begin at 4:00pm.



For more info, contact



Or visit:



Facebook Group: People's Rally for Unity & Equality: Window-on-the-Bay, Monterey - Jan 20th

https://www.facebook.com/groups/ThePeoplesRally/





Endorsers:



Black Lives Matter - Seaside

Civil Rights Coalition for Jail Reform - Monterey County

Communities for Sustainable Monterey County

Democratic Club of the Monterey Peninsula

Democratic Women of Monterey County

Families of Color - Monterey County

Green Party of Monterey County

Humanist Association of the Monterey Bay Area

Indivisible Monterey County

Monterey Bay Central Labor Council

Monterey Bay Partisan

Monterey County Democratic Central Committee

Monterey County Nonviolent Action Committee

Monterey Peace and Justice Center

Monterey Peninsula Friends Meeting (Quakers)

Occupy Monterey Peninsula

Progressive Democrats of America - Monterey Area Chapter

Protect Monterey County - Yes on Z

Unitarian Universalist Church of the Monterey Peninsula - Social Justice Committee

Unity of Monterey Bay

Veterans for Peace - Chapter 46

Whites for Racial Equity

Women's International League for Peace and Freedom - Monterey County Branch

Timothy Barrett - Monterey City Council

Alan Haffa - Monterey City Council

Senator Bill Monning - Senate Majority Leader



Steering Committee:



Hector Azpilcueta

Phillip Crawford

Steven Goings

Gary Karnes

Elena Loomis

Natalia Molina

Alisha Ragland Join us in rejecting Trump's blatant misogyny, racism, religious bigotry and xenophobia. Help make our community a safe place for immigrants, LGBTQ people, Muslims, people of color, women and anyone else whose human rights and human dignity are threatened by the Trump regime. Stand with us to protect women's right to full reproductive health care, workers' right to receive fair wages and to organize unions, and our children's right to a livable world without catastrophic climate change. We are Black, Latinx, Native, Arab and white, women, trans and men, young and old, queer and straight, documented and undocumented, people with disabilities, in a union and not unionized, and members of every faith and belief. We are one community and we won't be divided.There will be an assembly at Window on the Bay from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. This is an opportunity to network and to learn more about local progressive organizations. The Rally will begin at 4:00pm.For more info, contact montereynac [at] gmail.com Or visit: http://www.mcnac.org Facebook Group: People's Rally for Unity & Equality: Window-on-the-Bay, Monterey - Jan 20thEndorsers:Black Lives Matter - SeasideCivil Rights Coalition for Jail Reform - Monterey CountyCommunities for Sustainable Monterey CountyDemocratic Club of the Monterey PeninsulaDemocratic Women of Monterey CountyFamilies of Color - Monterey CountyGreen Party of Monterey CountyHumanist Association of the Monterey Bay AreaIndivisible Monterey CountyMonterey Bay Central Labor CouncilMonterey Bay PartisanMonterey County Democratic Central CommitteeMonterey County Nonviolent Action CommitteeMonterey Peace and Justice CenterMonterey Peninsula Friends Meeting (Quakers)Occupy Monterey PeninsulaProgressive Democrats of America - Monterey Area ChapterProtect Monterey County - Yes on ZUnitarian Universalist Church of the Monterey Peninsula - Social Justice CommitteeUnity of Monterey BayVeterans for Peace - Chapter 46Whites for Racial EquityWomen's International League for Peace and Freedom - Monterey County BranchTimothy Barrett - Monterey City CouncilAlan Haffa - Monterey City CouncilSenator Bill Monning - Senate Majority LeaderSteering Committee:Hector AzpilcuetaPhillip CrawfordSteven GoingsGary KarnesElena LoomisNatalia MolinaAlisha Ragland

original image (1080x809)

https://www.facebook.com/events/1617447898... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 9th, 2017 1:11 AM Import this event into your personal calendar.

