Join us in rejecting Trump's blatant misogyny, racism, religious bigotry and xenophobia. Help make our community a safe place for immigrants, LGBTQ people, Muslims, people of color, women and anyone else whose human rights and human dignity are threatened by the Trump regime. Stand with us to protect women's right to full reproductive health care, workers' right to receive fair wages and to organize unions, and our children's right to a livable world without catastrophic climate change. We are Black, Latinx, Native, Arab and white, women, trans and men, young and old, queer and straight, documented and undocumented, people with disabilities, in a union and not unionized, and members of every faith and belief. We are one community and we won't be divided.
There will be an assembly at Window on the Bay from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. This is an opportunity to network and to learn more about local progressive organizations. The Rally will begin at 4:00pm.
For more info, contact montereynac [at] gmail.com
.
Or visit: http://www.mcnac.org
Facebook Group: People's Rally for Unity & Equality: Window-on-the-Bay, Monterey - Jan 20th https://www.facebook.com/groups/ThePeoplesRally/
Endorsers:
Black Lives Matter - Seaside
Civil Rights Coalition for Jail Reform - Monterey County
Communities for Sustainable Monterey County
Democratic Club of the Monterey Peninsula
Democratic Women of Monterey County
Families of Color - Monterey County
Green Party of Monterey County
Humanist Association of the Monterey Bay Area
Indivisible Monterey County
Monterey Bay Central Labor Council
Monterey Bay Partisan
Monterey County Democratic Central Committee
Monterey County Nonviolent Action Committee
Monterey Peace and Justice Center
Monterey Peninsula Friends Meeting (Quakers)
Occupy Monterey Peninsula
Progressive Democrats of America - Monterey Area Chapter
Protect Monterey County - Yes on Z
Unitarian Universalist Church of the Monterey Peninsula - Social Justice Committee
Unity of Monterey Bay
Veterans for Peace - Chapter 46
Whites for Racial Equity
Women's International League for Peace and Freedom - Monterey County Branch
Timothy Barrett - Monterey City Council
Alan Haffa - Monterey City Council
Senator Bill Monning - Senate Majority Leader
Steering Committee:
Hector Azpilcueta
Phillip Crawford
Steven Goings
Gary Karnes
Elena Loomis
Natalia Molina
Alisha Ragland