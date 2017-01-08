From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Winston Churchill, The 1909 People's Budget, and Donald Trump
Date
Saturday January 14
Time
12:00 PM
2:00 PM
Location Details
American Youth Hostel
312 Mason St.
San Francisco
Event Type
Teach-In
|David Giesen
Who knew that in 1909 the ruling Liberal Party in the UK ran a budget and program more adventurous than what Bernie Sanders has put up? The House of Lords squashed it in desperation, harrowed by the land value taxes proposed. It's not far-fetched to substitute Donald Trump for the House of Lords and discover the timely truths young Churchill eloquently advanced a century gone by.
You're invited to a talk on the above subject by democratic institutions scholar, Arnold Swenkeest, at the downtown American Youth Hostel.
The talk follows a San Francisco social movements walking tour, closely related in subject to the talk, beginning (and ending) at the Youth Hostel. The walk leaves at 9 am and is fee free.
