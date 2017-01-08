Who knew that in 1909 the ruling Liberal Party in the UK ran a budget and program more adventurous than what Bernie Sanders has put up? The House of Lords squashed it in desperation, harrowed by the land value taxes proposed. It's not far-fetched to substitute Donald Trump for the House of Lords and discover the timely truths young Churchill eloquently advanced a century gone by.



You're invited to a talk on the above subject by democratic institutions scholar, Arnold Swenkeest, at the downtown American Youth Hostel.



The talk follows a San Francisco social movements walking tour, closely related in subject to the talk, beginning (and ending) at the Youth Hostel. The walk leaves at 9 am and is fee free.

http://www.TheCommonsSF.org For more event information: Added to the calendar on Sunday Jan 8th, 2017 8:29 PM