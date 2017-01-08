top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Drug War View other events for the week of 1/10/2017
New Santa Cruz Cannabis Trade Organization Meeting
Date Tuesday January 10
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Location Details
Old Freight Building in Depot Park, 119 Center Street, Santa Cruz, CA
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorPat Malo
NEW SANTA CRUZ CANNABIS TRADE ORGANIZATION MEETING ANNOUNCED

The public is invited to attend the first meeting of the new cannabis trade organization, Green Trade Santa Cruz on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 6:00PM at the Old Freight Building in Depot Park, 119 Center Street, Santa Cruz, CA.

This free meeting is for anyone that intends on applying for a license to cultivate, manufacture or distribute cannabis in Santa Cruz County, or are interested in the future of regulated commercial cannabis in the Santa Cruz community.

For More Information:
http://www.GreenTradeSantaCruz.org
sm_gt-1377-green_trade_membership_kickoff_handout-8_5x11-rd1-to-print__1_-page-001.jpg
original image (1275x1650)
For more event information:
http://www.GreenTradeSantaCruz.org
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jan 8th, 2017 4:46 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
