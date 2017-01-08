From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Drug War View other events for the week of 1/10/2017

New Santa Cruz Cannabis Trade Organization Meeting Date Tuesday January 10 Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Location Details Old Freight Building in Depot Park, 119 Center Street, Santa Cruz, CA Event Type Meeting Organizer/Author Pat Malo



The public is invited to attend the first meeting of the new cannabis trade organization, Green Trade Santa Cruz on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 6:00PM at the Old Freight Building in Depot Park, 119 Center Street, Santa Cruz, CA.



This free meeting is for anyone that intends on applying for a license to cultivate, manufacture or distribute cannabis in Santa Cruz County, or are interested in the future of regulated commercial cannabis in the Santa Cruz community.



For More Information:

http://www.GreenTradeSantaCruz.org

http://www.GreenTradeSantaCruz.org


