From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action View other events for the week of 1/14/2017

Dreamare, with Kaytee Papusza Opening Reception Date Saturday January 14 Time 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Location Details Reclaimed Room at Building REsources

701 Amador Street

San Francisco, CA 94124 Event Type Concert/Show Organizer/Author Nancy Tubbs, nancy_tubbs@fullcalendar.com Email reclaimedroom [at] gmail.com Phone 415-285-7814



"Dreamare" is a showcase of wearable art, couture costumes and up cycled fashion that illustrates the process of dreams becoming nightmares, and the space that exists in the shifting grey area between those two worlds. The heart of the show revolves around the presence of the artist in the modern day world, and explores the fine line between beautification and gentrification. Many of the works and installations in this show will convey the fragility of artist created realities, which can easily crumble to demolishment, becoming lost in the constraints of our capitalist driven cultural and political climate. Kaytee Papusza works as a couturier, costume designer and fabric archivist. She creates clothing, couture and costumes of all kinds, and is best known for her one of a kind conceptual fine art couture collections, made using unconventional materials, hand crafted textiles and artisan techniques.



Also featured will be accessories by Mad Elegance.



Check out Kaytee's work at



Free Opening reception Sat, Jan 14, 5-7pm, Exhibition through March 4th, 2017 and look to http://www.madelegance.com for information about the accessories. The show will be up through March 4th, 2017 and available to view Monday thru Sunday, 9am thru 4:30 pm.Free

