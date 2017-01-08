top
Dreamare, with Kaytee Papusza Opening Reception
Date Saturday January 14
Time 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Location Details
Reclaimed Room at Building REsources
701 Amador Street
San Francisco, CA 94124
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorNancy Tubbs, nancy_tubbs@fullcalendar.com
Emailreclaimedroom [at] gmail.com
Phone415-285-7814
Opening reception Sat, Jan 14, 5-7pm, Exhibition through March 4th, 2017

"Dreamare" is a showcase of wearable art, couture costumes and up cycled fashion that illustrates the process of dreams becoming nightmares, and the space that exists in the shifting grey area between those two worlds. The heart of the show revolves around the presence of the artist in the modern day world, and explores the fine line between beautification and gentrification. Many of the works and installations in this show will convey the fragility of artist created realities, which can easily crumble to demolishment, becoming lost in the constraints of our capitalist driven cultural and political climate. Kaytee Papusza works as a couturier, costume designer and fabric archivist. She creates clothing, couture and costumes of all kinds, and is best known for her one of a kind conceptual fine art couture collections, made using unconventional materials, hand crafted textiles and artisan techniques.

Also featured will be accessories by Mad Elegance.

Check out Kaytee's work at http://www.papuszacouture.com and look to http://www.madelegance.com for information about the accessories. The show will be up through March 4th, 2017 and available to view Monday thru Sunday, 9am thru 4:30 pm.

Free
For more event information:
http://reclaimedroom.com
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jan 8th, 2017 3:58 PM
Add Your Comments
