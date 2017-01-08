top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action View other events for the week of 1/13/2017
F*ck U! In the Most Loving Way Events
Date Friday January 13
Time 6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Location Details
Ninth Street Independent Film Center
145 9th Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorNancy Tubbs, nancy_tubbs@fullcalendar.com
Emailncwcachapter [at] gmail.com
Phone415-606-7059
Jan 13, 6-9pm; Jan 14, 1:30-3pm and 7-10pm

Womanhouse Reunion, January 13, 6-9 pm
The videos, "Womanhouse," by Johanna Demetrakas and "Womanhouse is Not a Home" by Lynne LIttman will be screened. Original Womanhouse artist Faith Wilding together with filmmaker Johanna Demetrakas are expected to attend and participate in a question & answer after the screening.

An Afternoon of Performance, January 14, 1-3 pm
Tanya Augsburg will premiere "Kitchen Table Talk," an audience participatory performance.
Faith Wilding and Viet Le will premiere a collaborative meditation on "Waiting and Welcoming"

F*ck U! Video Screening, January 14, 7-10 pm
Video shorts by Cheryl Dunye, Johanna Demetrakas, Samira Mahboub & Ania Catherine, Amy Finkbeiner, Chanel Matsunami Govreau, Marcela Torres, Yael Azoulay, Samantha Hofsiss, Tracy Brown, Lucy Sexton, and Rokudenashiko.

No Charge.
For more event information:
http://www.ncwca.org
