Jan 13, 6-9pm; Jan 14, 1:30-3pm and 7-10pm



Womanhouse Reunion, January 13, 6-9 pm

The videos, "Womanhouse," by Johanna Demetrakas and "Womanhouse is Not a Home" by Lynne LIttman will be screened. Original Womanhouse artist Faith Wilding together with filmmaker Johanna Demetrakas are expected to attend and participate in a question & answer after the screening.



An Afternoon of Performance, January 14, 1-3 pm

Tanya Augsburg will premiere "Kitchen Table Talk," an audience participatory performance.

Faith Wilding and Viet Le will premiere a collaborative meditation on "Waiting and Welcoming"



F*ck U! Video Screening, January 14, 7-10 pm

Video shorts by Cheryl Dunye, Johanna Demetrakas, Samira Mahboub & Ania Catherine, Amy Finkbeiner, Chanel Matsunami Govreau, Marcela Torres, Yael Azoulay, Samantha Hofsiss, Tracy Brown, Lucy Sexton, and Rokudenashiko.



No Charge.



http://www.ncwca.org For more event information:

