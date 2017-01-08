From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: South Bay | Government & Elections | Womyn View other events for the week of 1/21/2017

Women's March San Jose Date Saturday January 21 Time 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM Location Details San Jose Women's March and Rally

Starting Location: City Hall

Ending Location: Cesar Chavez Plaza Event Type Protest Organizer/Author Cat Bell

EVent Details



San Jose Women's March and Rally

Time: 10AM -3PM

Starting Location: City Hall

Ending Location: Cesar Chavez Plaza

See website for further details, flyers





https://womensmarchbayarea.org/san-jose-march/ The Women's March is a national movement to unify and empower everyone who stands for human rights, civil liberties, and social justice for all. We gather in community to find healing and strength through tolerance, civility, and compassion. We welcome all people to join us as we unite locally and nationally. Join us on January 21, 2017.EVent DetailsSan Jose Women's March and RallyTime: 10AM -3PMStarting Location: City HallEnding Location: Cesar Chavez PlazaSee website for further details, flyers Added to the calendar on Sunday Jan 8th, 2017 12:16 AM Import this event into your personal calendar.

