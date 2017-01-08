top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Government & Elections | Womyn
Women's March San Jose
Date Saturday January 21
Time 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Location Details
San Jose Women's March and Rally
Starting Location: City Hall
Ending Location: Cesar Chavez Plaza
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorCat Bell
The Women's March is a national movement to unify and empower everyone who stands for human rights, civil liberties, and social justice for all. We gather in community to find healing and strength through tolerance, civility, and compassion. We welcome all people to join us as we unite locally and nationally. Join us on January 21, 2017.
EVent Details

San Jose Women's March and Rally
Time: 10AM -3PM
Starting Location: City Hall
Ending Location: Cesar Chavez Plaza
See website for further details, flyers


https://womensmarchbayarea.org/san-jose-march/
