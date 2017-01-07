The Women's March is a national movement to unify and empower everyone who stands for human rights, civil liberties, and social justice for all. We gather in community to find healing and strength through tolerance, civility, and compassion. We welcome all people to join us as we unite locally and nationally. Join us on January 21, 2017.

EVent Details



We will meet at Madison Park in Oakland at 10AM. At 11AM we will begin our march up Oak Street to Grand Street along Lake Merritt. We will then march down Broadway to end at Frank Ogawa Plaza. At 12:30PM we will begin our rally with speakers, art and music concluding at 3PM.



Time of March: 10AM - 3PM

Starting Location: Madison Park

Ending Location: Frank Ogawa Plaza

Added to the calendar on Saturday Jan 7th, 2017 11:54 PM