From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections | Womyn
View other events for the week of 1/21/2017
Import this event into your personal calendar.
|
Womens March Bay Area
|
Date
|
Saturday January 21
|
Time
|
10:00 AM
-
3:00 PM
|
Location Details
|
Oakland, California
10:00am Meet at Madison Park
11AM we will begin our march up Oak Street to Grand Street along Lake Merritt. We will then march down Broadway to end at Frank Ogawa Plaza.
12:30PM we will begin our rally with speakers, art and music concluding at 3PM.
|
Event Type
|
Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Cat Bell
|
The Women's March is a national movement to unify and empower everyone who stands for human rights, civil liberties, and social justice for all. We gather in community to find healing and strength through tolerance, civility, and compassion. We welcome all people to join us as we unite locally and nationally. Join us on January 21, 2017.
EVent Details
We will meet at Madison Park in Oakland at 10AM. At 11AM we will begin our march up Oak Street to Grand Street along Lake Merritt. We will then march down Broadway to end at Frank Ogawa Plaza. At 12:30PM we will begin our rally with speakers, art and music concluding at 3PM.
Time of March: 10AM - 3PM
Starting Location: Madison Park
Ending Location: Frank Ogawa Plaza
Added to the calendar on Saturday Jan 7th, 2017 11:54 PM