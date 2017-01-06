

You're welcome to join in. Here's how: Make a sign, give a sign. Drop it off anytime between now and Feb. 5. *University Art San Jose (at the Meridian/Auzerais intersection) has graciously agreed to be the first drop-off point.



I want to recruit you!

NEEDS:

#1: Contributions of SIGNS. They can be new or used in previous marches. Reuse/Recycle! For a complete description/FAQ:

#2: More drop-off points. If you're a South Bay Area business or organization and want to be a part of the resistance, increase foot traffic, and promote yourself for free -- email me!

#3: Assembly Crew/Cleanup Crew volunteers. Easy, a couple of hours, great if you want to watch the process and be a part of it... email me



http://www.signstormsj.com