Related Categories: South Bay | U.S. | Arts + Action | Government & Elections View other events for the week of 2/19/2017
SignStorm San Jose
Date Sunday February 19
Time 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Location Details
Circle of Palms Plaza, San Jose
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorLeah Jay
An art installation intended as a peaceful act of resistance, a “static rally” with paper and ink instead of people. Hundreds of signs (both used and new) will be laid face up on the pavement in downtown San Jose. The purpose of this project is to provide an opportunity to silently, peacefully and publicly express how we feel about Trump as our president, our concerns about his chosen cabinet and administration, and fears for the resulting future of this country and our world. PLEASE NOTE: This is not a march, rally, or walk, and your physical presence on Feb. 19 is not required. The plaza will be best seen from above (sky view) and will be photographed.

You're welcome to join in. Here's how: Make a sign, give a sign. Drop it off anytime between now and Feb. 5. *University Art San Jose (at the Meridian/Auzerais intersection) has graciously agreed to be the first drop-off point.

I want to recruit you!
NEEDS:
#1: Contributions of SIGNS. They can be new or used in previous marches. Reuse/Recycle! For a complete description/FAQ: http://www.signstormsj.com/give-a-sign
#2: More drop-off points. If you're a South Bay Area business or organization and want to be a part of the resistance, increase foot traffic, and promote yourself for free -- email me! leah [at] leahjayart.com
#3: Assembly Crew/Cleanup Crew volunteers. Easy, a couple of hours, great if you want to watch the process and be a part of it... email me leah [at] leahjayart.com

RAIN-OUT DATES: Feb. 20, Feb. 21
For more event information:
http://www.signstormsj.com
Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 6th, 2017 10:28 AM
