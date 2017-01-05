top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 1/ 6/2017
The Materialist response to Trumpism: an evening of supper and skulduggery
Date Friday January 06
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
Notable House
189 Ellsworth St.
San Francisco
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorDavid Giesen
Emailinfo [at] TheCommonsSF.org
Phone415-948-4265
Supper, wine, soft-core complaints about Trump, then

WHAM!

The material response to Trumpism: Socialize land values.
Join in plotting ways to
1)lure the Berniecrats into talking about something fiscally radical on the revenue side;
2)lure the socialists away from their "End Capitalism and talk of nothing else" prerecorded message long enough to finger Trump's unearned income from mere ownership of nature as a worthy subject on the way to Marx's Paradisio;
3)lure Libertarians into discussing taxing land values as a sufficient revenue stream for society;
4)lure Hillary Democrats into keeping Hillary the social agenda champion whilst chucking Wall Street economic rent deniers.
For more event information:
http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jan 5th, 2017 10:33 PM
