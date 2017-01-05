From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism
View other events for the week of 1/ 6/2017
Import this event into your personal calendar.
|
The Materialist response to Trumpism: an evening of supper and skulduggery
|
Date
|
Friday January 06
|
Time
|
7:00 PM
-
9:00 PM
|
Location Details
|
Notable House
189 Ellsworth St.
San Francisco
|
Event Type
|
Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|David Giesen
|Email
|info [at] TheCommonsSF.org
|Phone
|415-948-4265
|
Supper, wine, soft-core complaints about Trump, then
WHAM!
The material response to Trumpism: Socialize land values.
Join in plotting ways to
1)lure the Berniecrats into talking about something fiscally radical on the revenue side;
2)lure the socialists away from their "End Capitalism and talk of nothing else" prerecorded message long enough to finger Trump's unearned income from mere ownership of nature as a worthy subject on the way to Marx's Paradisio;
3)lure Libertarians into discussing taxing land values as a sufficient revenue stream for society;
4)lure Hillary Democrats into keeping Hillary the social agenda champion whilst chucking Wall Street economic rent deniers.
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jan 5th, 2017 10:33 PM