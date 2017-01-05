top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$51.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Labor & Workers View other events for the week of 2/ 1/2017
Berkeley Forum-The Nov 2016 Elections, Public Education, Charters, Privatization And DeVos
Date Wednesday February 01
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
Berkeley Finn Hall
1970 Chestnut St.
Berkeley
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorDefend Public Education Now
2/1 Berkeley Forum-The Nov 2016 Elections, Public Education, Charters, Privatization And DeVos
How To Stop The Attack On Public Education And Fight Back

Wednesday Feb 1, 2017 7:00 PM
Berkeley Finn Hall
1970 Chestnut St.
Berkeley

There is a frontal attack on public education in California and nationally. Privatizing billionaires like Gates, Broad, Zuckerberg and Reed Hastings are helping to bust up public schools and set up charters. They are being helped by California governor Jerry Brown and his political appointees at the CA Board of Education, CTC, UC Regents, CSU Board and Community College Board who represent the privatizers and union busters. They have supported re-segregation of the schools through corrupt profiteering charters and have attacked union activists who are fighting racism, attacks on immigrants and senior teachers. Trump's new radical fundamentalist Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos will escalate the attacks and is openly calling for the complete privatization of the entire public education system in the United States.
This is an emergency crisis for all education workers, students, parents and supporters of public education and the need for a fightback plan and strategy is critical!

Kristyn Jones, UTR Teacher and leader in the fight against charters and privatization
Carlos Taboada, Retired UTR Teacher and candidate for WCCSB election
Brian Crowell, BFT Steward and activist against PAR and Racist Union Busting at BUSD and Attacks on senior teachers
Rick Baum, AFT 2121 lecturer and activist against privatization and corporatization of community colleges
Mike Hutchinson, Oakland Unified School District OUSD School Board Candidate Against Charter Schools and privatization

Wednesday Feb 1, 2017 7:00 PM
Berkeley Finn Hall
1970 Chestnut St.
Berkeley

Sponsored by Defend Public Education Now DPEN
https://www.facebook.com/groups/defendpublicednow/
For more information 510-909-2707
education_privatization_corporate_desk.jpg
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/defendpubl...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jan 5th, 2017 3:43 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
Betsy Devos Great For Profits, segregation and Rip-Off ArtistsDefend Public Education NowThursday Jan 5th, 2017 3:43 PM
Zuckerberg Pushes Charters and Privatization From Newark NJ to CaliforniaDefend Public Education NowThursday Jan 5th, 2017 3:43 PM
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code