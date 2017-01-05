From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Labor & Workers View other events for the week of 2/ 1/2017

Berkeley Forum-The Nov 2016 Elections, Public Education, Charters, Privatization And DeVos Date Wednesday February 01 Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Location Details Berkeley Finn Hall

1970 Chestnut St.

Berkeley

Event Type Class/Workshop Organizer/Author Defend Public Education Now

How To Stop The Attack On Public Education And Fight Back



Wednesday Feb 1, 2017 7:00 PM

Berkeley Finn Hall

1970 Chestnut St.

Berkeley



There is a frontal attack on public education in California and nationally. Privatizing billionaires like Gates, Broad, Zuckerberg and Reed Hastings are helping to bust up public schools and set up charters. They are being helped by California governor Jerry Brown and his political appointees at the CA Board of Education, CTC, UC Regents, CSU Board and Community College Board who represent the privatizers and union busters. They have supported re-segregation of the schools through corrupt profiteering charters and have attacked union activists who are fighting racism, attacks on immigrants and senior teachers. Trump's new radical fundamentalist Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos will escalate the attacks and is openly calling for the complete privatization of the entire public education system in the United States.

This is an emergency crisis for all education workers, students, parents and supporters of public education and the need for a fightback plan and strategy is critical!



Kristyn Jones, UTR Teacher and leader in the fight against charters and privatization

Carlos Taboada, Retired UTR Teacher and candidate for WCCSB election

Brian Crowell, BFT Steward and activist against PAR and Racist Union Busting at BUSD and Attacks on senior teachers

Rick Baum, AFT 2121 lecturer and activist against privatization and corporatization of community colleges

Mike Hutchinson, Oakland Unified School District OUSD School Board Candidate Against Charter Schools and privatization



Wednesday Feb 1, 2017 7:00 PM

Berkeley Finn Hall

1970 Chestnut St.

Berkeley



Sponsored by Defend Public Education Now DPEN

https://www.facebook.com/groups/defendpublicednow/

