2/1 Berkeley Forum-The Nov 2016 Elections, Public Education, Charters, Privatization And DeVos
How To Stop The Attack On Public Education And Fight Back
Wednesday Feb 1, 2017 7:00 PM
Berkeley Finn Hall
1970 Chestnut St.
Berkeley
There is a frontal attack on public education in California and nationally. Privatizing billionaires like Gates, Broad, Zuckerberg and Reed Hastings are helping to bust up public schools and set up charters. They are being helped by California governor Jerry Brown and his political appointees at the CA Board of Education, CTC, UC Regents, CSU Board and Community College Board who represent the privatizers and union busters. They have supported re-segregation of the schools through corrupt profiteering charters and have attacked union activists who are fighting racism, attacks on immigrants and senior teachers. Trump's new radical fundamentalist Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos will escalate the attacks and is openly calling for the complete privatization of the entire public education system in the United States.
This is an emergency crisis for all education workers, students, parents and supporters of public education and the need for a fightback plan and strategy is critical!
Kristyn Jones, UTR Teacher and leader in the fight against charters and privatization
Carlos Taboada, Retired UTR Teacher and candidate for WCCSB election
Brian Crowell, BFT Steward and activist against PAR and Racist Union Busting at BUSD and Attacks on senior teachers
Rick Baum, AFT 2121 lecturer and activist against privatization and corporatization of community colleges
Mike Hutchinson, Oakland Unified School District OUSD School Board Candidate Against Charter Schools and privatization
Wednesday Feb 1, 2017 7:00 PM
Berkeley Finn Hall
1970 Chestnut St.
Berkeley
Sponsored by Defend Public Education Now DPEN https://www.facebook.com/groups/defendpublicednow/
For more information 510-909-2707
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.