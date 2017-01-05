From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: California | Labor & Workers
View other events for the week of 2/ 2/2017
Import this event into your personal calendar.
|
Steve Early presents "Refinery Town: Big Oil, Big Money, and Remaking an American City"
|
Date
|
Thursday February 02
|
Time
|
7:30 PM
-
9:30 PM
|
Location Details
|
First Congregational Church of Oakland, 2501 Harrison St., Oakland (free parking)
|
Event Type
|
Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Steve Early
|
Labor author STEVE EARLY with GAYLE McGLAUGHLIN + ANDRES SOTO present "Refinery Town: Big Oil, Big Money and the Remaking of an American City."
"As Washington remains in gridlock, the everyday citizen-heroes of Richmond, California have been getting things done to make their city work for all."—Robert Reich
KPFA event co-sponsored by 22 progressive organizations as a tribute to Steve Early and former mayor Gayle McGlaughlin and all participants in this successful creative struggle against corporate power.
Tickets at brownpapertickets.com and many indie bookshops. Don't miss this!
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jan 5th, 2017 12:38 PM