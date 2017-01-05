top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$51.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Labor & Workers View other events for the week of 2/ 2/2017
Steve Early presents "Refinery Town: Big Oil, Big Money, and Remaking an American City"
Date Thursday February 02
Time 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Location Details
First Congregational Church of Oakland, 2501 Harrison St., Oakland (free parking)
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorSteve Early
Labor author STEVE EARLY with GAYLE McGLAUGHLIN + ANDRES SOTO present "Refinery Town: Big Oil, Big Money and the Remaking of an American City." "As Washington remains in gridlock, the everyday citizen-heroes of Richmond, California have been getting things done to make their city work for all."—Robert Reich KPFA event co-sponsored by 22 progressive organizations as a tribute to Steve Early and former mayor Gayle McGlaughlin and all participants in this successful creative struggle against corporate power. Tickets at brownpapertickets.com and many indie bookshops. Don't miss this!
sm_steve_early_in_oakland.jpg
original image (360x552)
For more event information:
http://www.kpfa.org/events
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jan 5th, 2017 12:38 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code