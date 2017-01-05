From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: California | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 1/29/2017

Eyewitness Report from Washington Protests: Fighting Back against Trump and the Right-Wing Date Sunday January 29 Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Location Details New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St., San Francisco (at Ellis, near Civic Center, BART/Muni and on #19, 31,47, & 49 Muni bus lines), wheelchair accessible Event Type Meeting Organizer/Author Bob Price

Fighting Back against Trump and the Right-Wing Agenda



The inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20th ushers in the most reactionary U.S. government in memory. In response, masses of people plan to assemble in the streets of the nation’s capital to say NO to bigotry and NO to rolling back the clock on the rights of workers, immigrants, women, people of color, queers and those with disabilities.



Three Bay Area women of color will be participating in the inaugural protest and women’s march* as part of a national Freedom Socialist Party contingent. Come hear a report on their experiences. Share your thoughts on what’s needed to build a movement that can end the corporate onslaught.



Home-cooked Brunch served at 12:15pm for an $8-10 donation

The meeting is held at 1pm at New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St., San Francisco (at Ellis, near Civic Center, BART/Muni and on #19, 31,47, & 49 Muni bus lines), wheelchair accessible.



For more information: 415-864-1278,



*To help defray costs of travel for these women activists, please go to:

