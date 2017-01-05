top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$51.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 1/29/2017
Eyewitness Report from Washington Protests: Fighting Back against Trump and the Right-Wing
Date Sunday January 29
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Location Details
New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St., San Francisco (at Ellis, near Civic Center, BART/Muni and on #19, 31,47, & 49 Muni bus lines), wheelchair accessible
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorBob Price
Eyewitness Report from Washington, D.C Protests:
Fighting Back against Trump and the Right-Wing Agenda

The inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20th ushers in the most reactionary U.S. government in memory. In response, masses of people plan to assemble in the streets of the nation’s capital to say NO to bigotry and NO to rolling back the clock on the rights of workers, immigrants, women, people of color, queers and those with disabilities.

Three Bay Area women of color will be participating in the inaugural protest and women’s march* as part of a national Freedom Socialist Party contingent. Come hear a report on their experiences. Share your thoughts on what’s needed to build a movement that can end the corporate onslaught.

Home-cooked Brunch served at 12:15pm for an $8-10 donation
The meeting is held at 1pm at New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St., San Francisco (at Ellis, near Civic Center, BART/Muni and on #19, 31,47, & 49 Muni bus lines), wheelchair accessible.

For more information: 415-864-1278, bafsp [at] earthlink.net

*To help defray costs of travel for these women activists, please go to: https://www.youcaring.com/claudialinancykatonormagallegos-722717
For more event information:
http://www.socialism.com
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jan 5th, 2017 7:46 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code