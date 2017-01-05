From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Inauguration Day protests organized against fascist pig President-elect Donald J. Trump tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com)

Thursday Jan 5th, 2017 4:11 AM by Lynda Carson

Protests are being organized against fascist pig President-elect Donald J. Trump in Oakland, San Francisco, Sacramento, Washington D.C., and elsewhere on or around January 20, 2017!