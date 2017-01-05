|
Inauguration Day protests organized against fascist pig President-elect Donald J. Trump
Protests are being organized against fascist pig President-elect Donald J. Trump in Oakland, San Francisco, Sacramento, Washington D.C., and elsewhere on or around January 20, 2017!
Inauguration Day protests organized against fascist pig President-elect Donald J. Trump
By Lynda Carson - January 5, 2016
Oakland - In the spirit of the massive protests against disgraced former President Richard M. Nixon ( a.k.a. Tricky Dick) and the protests against the Democratic National Convention in 1968, Inauguration Day protests against President-elect Donald J. Trump look promising, and will be occurring across the nation on, or around January 20 & 21, 2017.
Oakland January 21, protest against Trump. Resist Trump - #OccupyInauguration, Oakland, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2016; noon to 3pm is being organized by a group called the Socialist Alternative. According to sources, “Oakland's family-friendly #Occupy Inauguration rally promises folks who can't make it to D.C. a chance to protest the Trump's first day in office.”
From the organizers: "The Democratic Party establishment claimed to be our only defense against Trump and the right wing. They have failed and now it's time to create our own movement that can boldly fight against right-wing attacks on our rights and on our lives. It's time to build a new party of the 99%, a mass organization which both runs in elections and marches on the streets."
Another protest in Oakland is organized by Women’s March Bay Area on January 21.
A protest is organized against Trump in San Francisco, at the Golden Gate Bridge on January 21.
Protests against Trump have been organized in Sacramento.
More protests against Trump have also been organized in Washington D.C., by the Women’s March On Washington, the Green Party, the Answer Coalition, the group Not My President, the Occupy Inauguration Protest faction, including the group known as Disrupt J 20.
In addition to many protests against Trump, many entertainers have refused to perform at Trump’s inaugural events.
The massive protests lining up against the fascist pig President-elect Donald J. Trump and his administration, are reminiscent of the massive protests that occurred in Chicago during 1968, against the Democratic National Convention. The pigs went after the organizers of the protests, that led to the arrest and trial of the protest organizers, including Abbie Hoffman in what is known as the Chicago 8 Conspiracy Trial.
Times are different than the good old days of selling the Seed (Underground) Newspaper to the visitors in front of the Art Institute in Chicago during the late 60s, when the Yippies and Abbie Hoffman were involved in the protests against the war and the establishment, but times seem reminiscent, just the same.
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
