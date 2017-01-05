From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Government & Elections | Womyn View other events for the week of 1/21/2017

Women's March Santa Cruz County Date Saturday January 21 Time 1:30 PM - 6:30 PM Location Details Santa Cruz City Hall

809 Center St, Santa Cruz Event Type Protest Organizer/Author Women's March Santa Cruz County

This event is hosted by Cynthia Hawthorne, Erica Aitken, Maria Boutell and Maryanne Campbell.



We are planning a Women’s March in Santa Cruz to coincide with January 21, 2017, Women’s March on Washington, DC. Scheduled for the day after the presidential inauguration, the all-inclusive non-partisan march is for women, men, and children to stand together for the protection of women’s rights, safety, and the importance of vibrant, diverse communities. We march in solidarity and stand with our partners and allies to protect the rights of all including the LGBTQ rights, immigrant rights, religious freedom and the rights of people of color.



Our pending permit with The City of Santa Cruz allows us to gather at City Hall and after an inspiring send off from speakers and musicians we will march together down Pacific Avenue to our afternoon event at Louden Nelson Center. The rest of the afternoon will be filled with a chance to hear keynote speakers on how to build unity in the days ahead as well as music, food and fun for the whole family!



We will invite our local organizations that work to protect women’s rights, immigration rights, LGBTQ rights, and human rights to share their vision of the days ahead under a Trump Administration. We will discuss how we as a community can support their work to help our neighbors in this time of fear and uncertainty. There are more details coming, but what we need most to make this Women's March successful...is YOU!



January 21, 2017



Local events:



Watsonville: 11am, rally at the Plaza

Santa Cruz: 1:30pm, Santa Cruz City Hall



Website:



http://www.womenmarchsantacruz.com/



Facebook Group:



Women March on Washington - Santa Cruz County

