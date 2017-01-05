top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Government & Elections | Womyn
Women's March Santa Cruz County
Date Saturday January 21
Time 1:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Location Details
Santa Cruz City Hall
809 Center St, Santa Cruz
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorWomen's March Santa Cruz County
Women's March On Washington is coming to Santa Cruz County!
This event is hosted by Cynthia Hawthorne, Erica Aitken, Maria Boutell and Maryanne Campbell.

We are planning a Women’s March in Santa Cruz to coincide with January 21, 2017, Women’s March on Washington, DC. Scheduled for the day after the presidential inauguration, the all-inclusive non-partisan march is for women, men, and children to stand together for the protection of women’s rights, safety, and the importance of vibrant, diverse communities. We march in solidarity and stand with our partners and allies to protect the rights of all including the LGBTQ rights, immigrant rights, religious freedom and the rights of people of color.

Our pending permit with The City of Santa Cruz allows us to gather at City Hall and after an inspiring send off from speakers and musicians we will march together down Pacific Avenue to our afternoon event at Louden Nelson Center. The rest of the afternoon will be filled with a chance to hear keynote speakers on how to build unity in the days ahead as well as music, food and fun for the whole family!

We will invite our local organizations that work to protect women’s rights, immigration rights, LGBTQ rights, and human rights to share their vision of the days ahead under a Trump Administration. We will discuss how we as a community can support their work to help our neighbors in this time of fear and uncertainty. There are more details coming, but what we need most to make this Women's March successful...is YOU!

January 21, 2017

Local events:

Watsonville: 11am, rally at the Plaza
Santa Cruz: 1:30pm, Santa Cruz City Hall

Website:

http://www.womenmarchsantacruz.com/

Facebook Group:

Women March on Washington - Santa Cruz County
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1791872174370830/
sm_womens_march_santa_cruz_january_21_2017.jpg
original image (961x961)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1022051451...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jan 5th, 2017 3:42 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
§
by Women's March Santa Cruz County Thursday Jan 5th, 2017 3:42 AM
sm_womens_march_on_washington_santa_cruz_county.jpg
original image (1602x500)
https://www.facebook.com/events/1022051451...
Add Your Comments
