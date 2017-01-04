top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$51.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Central Valley | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice
Lets's Make Sure We All Make it Home
by Mike Rhodes (mikerhodes [at] comcast.net)
Wednesday Jan 4th, 2017 7:06 PM
This is a 16:45 minute interview with Ralphy Avitia who was the spokesperson at a Press Conference held in front of the Fresno Police Department on Tuesday (January 3) demanding that a new “Don’t Shoot Policy” be implemented. This interview was first aired on the Stir it Up radio show on KFCF 88.1 FM.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (33.3mb)
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
This is the Press Release from the event held in front of the Fresno Police Department on Jan 3:
 

“LET’S MAKE SURE WE ALL MAKE IT HOME”
A Community Proposal for Changing Police Policies & Practices*

On Tuesday, January 3, 2017, at 12:00 pm (noon) in front of the Fresno Police Department located at 2323 Mariposa Mall, Fresno, CA there will be a press conference on sharing and promoting policing policies and practices to insure everyone makes it home safely.   
 
Spearheaded by Black Lives Matter-Fresno and Fresno Brown Berets, and in partnership with Peace Fresno, Women's International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF), Mothers of Black Sons (MOBS),  Central California Criminal Justice Committee (CCCJC),  and more groups listed below, we hope that the media, community leaders and members, college and high school students, families, public officials, and law enforcement join us in this endeavor.  
 
Black Lives Matter–Fresno is an intentional, ideological, spiritual, and political grassroots, multicultural organization. We focus on uprooting and overturning systemic and internalized race-based oppression in a world where black lives are intentionally targeted for demise. We believe that Black Lives Matter, specifically regarding criminal justice, policing practices, education, economics, health, employment, and housing.
 
Following the formal press conference, select individuals, including one Spanish-speaker, will be available for interviews with the press.
 
For more information, contact Roger Brown of Black Lives Matter–Fresno at 559-930-374 or Ralphy Avitia, Fresno Brown Berets: 559-977-4247
§Ralphy Avitia
by Mike Rhodes Wednesday Jan 4th, 2017 7:06 PM
sm_ralphy_avitia.jpg
original image (2479x1803)
This photo was taken during the interview at the KFCF studio in Fresno.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code