From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Lets's Make Sure We All Make it Home mikerhodes [at] comcast.net)

Wednesday Jan 4th, 2017 7:06 PM by Mike Rhodes

This is a 16:45 minute interview with Ralphy Avitia who was the spokesperson at a Press Conference held in front of the Fresno Police Department on Tuesday (January 3) demanding that a new “Don’t Shoot Policy” be implemented. This interview was first aired on the Stir it Up radio show on KFCF 88.1 FM.

Listen now: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2017/01/04/stir_it_up_-_avitia_interview.mp3" controls="controls"></audio>

Download Audio (33.3mb) Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

This is the Press Release from the event held in front of the Fresno Police Department on Jan 3:





“LET’S MAKE SURE WE ALL MAKE IT HOME”

A Community Proposal for Changing Police Policies & Practices*



On Tuesday, January 3, 2017, at 12:00 pm (noon) in front of the Fresno Police Department located at 2323 Mariposa Mall, Fresno, CA there will be a press conference on sharing and promoting policing policies and practices to insure everyone makes it home safely.



Spearheaded by Black Lives Matter-Fresno and Fresno Brown Berets, and in partnership with Peace Fresno, Women's International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF), Mothers of Black Sons (MOBS), Central California Criminal Justice Committee (CCCJC), and more groups listed below, we hope that the media, community leaders and members, college and high school students, families, public officials, and law enforcement join us in this endeavor.



Black Lives Matter–Fresno is an intentional, ideological, spiritual, and political grassroots, multicultural organization. We focus on uprooting and overturning systemic and internalized race-based oppression in a world where black lives are intentionally targeted for demise. We believe that Black Lives Matter, specifically regarding criminal justice, policing practices, education, economics, health, employment, and housing.



Following the formal press conference, select individuals, including one Spanish-speaker, will be available for interviews with the press.



For more information, contact Roger Brown of Black Lives Matter–Fresno at 559-930-374 or Ralphy Avitia, Fresno Brown Berets: 559-977-4247