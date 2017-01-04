From the Open-Publishing Calendar
ACLU Membership Meeting and Awards Banquet
|
Date
|
Sunday January 15
|
Time
|
2:00 PM
-
4:00 PM
|
Location Details
|
Michael's on Main Restaurant
2591 S Main St
Soquel, CA
|
Event Type
|
Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Steve Pleich
|Email
|spleich [at] gmail.com
|Phone
|831-466-6078
|
The Santa Cruz chapter of the ACLU will hold its annual membership and awards meeting Sunday January 15, 2017 at Michael's on Main Restaurant (2591 S Main St Soquel, Ca.) from 2pm to 4 pm. This year the ACLU will be honoring Michael Mehr, Ruth Hunter and Keith McHenry for their outstanding contributions to the community. The public is welcome.
Cost is sliding scale from $10.00 TO $20.00
To RSVP contact Joyce at 335-1060