Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Police State and Prisons
ACLU Membership Meeting and Awards Banquet
Date Sunday January 15
Time 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Location Details
Michael's on Main Restaurant
2591 S Main St
Soquel, CA
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorSteve Pleich
Emailspleich [at] gmail.com
Phone831-466-6078
The Santa Cruz chapter of the ACLU will hold its annual membership and awards meeting Sunday January 15, 2017 at Michael's on Main Restaurant (2591 S Main St Soquel, Ca.) from 2pm to 4 pm. This year the ACLU will be honoring Michael Mehr, Ruth Hunter and Keith McHenry for their outstanding contributions to the community. The public is welcome.

Cost is sliding scale from $10.00 TO $20.00
To RSVP contact Joyce at 335-1060
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 4th, 2017 12:50 PM
Add Your Comments
