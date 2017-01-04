The Santa Cruz chapter of the ACLU will hold its annual membership and awards meeting Sunday January 15, 2017 at Michael's on Main Restaurant (2591 S Main St Soquel, Ca.) from 2pm to 4 pm. This year the ACLU will be honoring Michael Mehr, Ruth Hunter and Keith McHenry for their outstanding contributions to the community. The public is welcome.



Cost is sliding scale from $10.00 TO $20.00

To RSVP contact Joyce at 335-1060



