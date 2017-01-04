From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 1/25/2017

Date Wednesday January 25
Time 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Location Details San Francisco Public Library Main Branch, 100 Larkin Street, San Francisco



Film followed by discussion with the film director, Mischa Hedges.



Free event, no ticket required.



OF THE SEA synopsis: Fishermen are the stewards of some of the last wild food on our planet: fish. But few California fishing families remain, due to complex regulations, high cost, and competition with cheap farmed and imported seafood. Struggling to revive a fading way of life, local fishermen and entrepreneurs are creating new models for the future of local, sustainable seafood.



http://oftheseamovie.com/



Dir. Mischa Hedges, USA, 2016, 56 mins



