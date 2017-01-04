top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco | Arts + Action | Environment & Forest Defense
Encore Series: Of The Sea
Date Wednesday January 25
Time 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Location Details
San Francisco Public Library Main Branch, 100 Larkin Street, San Francisco
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorGemma Bradshaw
Join Green Film Fest at the SF Public Library on January 25 at 6pm for a free, encore screening of 2016 Festival favorite, Of the Sea.

Film followed by discussion with the film director, Mischa Hedges.

Free event, no ticket required.

OF THE SEA synopsis: Fishermen are the stewards of some of the last wild food on our planet: fish. But few California fishing families remain, due to complex regulations, high cost, and competition with cheap farmed and imported seafood. Struggling to revive a fading way of life, local fishermen and entrepreneurs are creating new models for the future of local, sustainable seafood.

http://oftheseamovie.com/

Dir. Mischa Hedges, USA, 2016, 56 mins

This event is sponsored by the Green Stacks program of SF Public Library.
For more event information:
http://www.greenfilmfest.org/2017ofthesea
