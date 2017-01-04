Join Green Film Fest at the SF Public Library on January 25 at 6pm for a free, encore screening of 2016 Festival favorite, Of the Sea.
Film followed by discussion with the film director, Mischa Hedges.
Free event, no ticket required.
OF THE SEA synopsis: Fishermen are the stewards of some of the last wild food on our planet: fish. But few California fishing families remain, due to complex regulations, high cost, and competition with cheap farmed and imported seafood. Struggling to revive a fading way of life, local fishermen and entrepreneurs are creating new models for the future of local, sustainable seafood. http://oftheseamovie.com/
Dir. Mischa Hedges, USA, 2016, 56 mins
This event is sponsored by the Green Stacks program of SF Public Library.