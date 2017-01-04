From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Labor & Workers NUHW Pres. Rosselli On Union Democracy, ACA &Trump And Kay Walker On SFERS Hedge Fund Scam by WorkWeek Radio

Wednesday Jan 4th, 2017 9:10 AM WorkWeek on 1/3/17 looks at the issue of union democracy with NUHW president Sal Rosselli and what this means in the fight against Trump and protecting healthcare and immigrant rights. Next WorkWeek looks at the pension grab by the SF Police Officers Association SFPOA, Bob Muscat of IFPTE Local 21 and the Municipal Executives Association MEA who have united to turn over 25% of SFERS pensions to hedge funds. We also look at the role of former mayor Gavin Newsom and present mayor Ed Lee to give the pension fund to their hedge fund supporters. Ed Lee has appointed hedge fund speculator Wendy Paskin-Jordan to the SFERS board where she has personally benefited from the pension system investments.

original image (2048x1536)



WorkWeek on 1/3/17 looks at Trump the role of unions and union democracy with National Union Of Healthcare Workers NUHW president Sal Rosselli. He discusses the top down decision of most US unions to support Hillary Clinton in the primaries and also the labor management collaboration of the SEIU and other unions. He discusses the statement by AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka to support more labor management collaboration and supporting US trade wars for the profit of "democratic capitalism". Rosselli also discusses the coming attack by Trump and the US Congress on ACA and what unions should do to defend healthcare arguing that unions in California should support single payer and medicare for all. In California there is a super-majority of Democrats in the legislature and a Democratic governor. Next WorkWeek looks at the struggle of San Francisco City and County workers and retirees who are fighting against a take-over of the pension system SFERS by police and firemen who want to have 25% of the pension system invested in secret hedge funds. She discuss the role of former Mayor Gavin Newsom and present SF mayor Ed Lee in pushing the pension fund into speculative hedge funds despite the members opposing these investments. She also talks about the effort to remove SFERS board member Herb Meiberger and his opposition to hedge funds.



For more media:

https://youtu.be/AmCuJceKQcI

http://www.sfexaminer.com/california-voters-disenfranchised-shady-union-hospital-deal/

http://thehill.com/blogs/congress-blog/politics/311733-to-help-safeguard-democracy-unions-must-first-embrace-it

http://www.nytimes.com/2016/12/27/opinion/dont-let-trump-speak-for-workers.html



For more information on NUHW

http://www.nuhw.org



For more information on Herb Meiberger

http://herbmeiberger.com

http://1021.seiu.org/page/-/ReElectHerbMeiberger-SFERSBoard.pdf

For more information on WorkWeek Radio

workweek [at] kpfa.org

