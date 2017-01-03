top
San Francisco | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism
OccupyForum // The Trump Presidency and the Crisis of United States Imperialism
Date Monday January 09
Time 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
Local 2 SEIU 209 Golden Gate Avenue near Leavenworth SF
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorRuthie
OccupyForum presents…

The Trump Presidency and the Crisis of United States Imperialism

Almost daily since the 2016 election, the Obama administration and the Democratic Party Establishment has intensified its anti-Russia propaganda ¬¬-- while President-elect Trump claims that he plans to normalize relations with Russia.

To explain the significance of that policy divergence,
Professor George Wright will, first, outline the current geo-political situation in relationship to the United States and Russia; second, contrast Trump’s proposed foreign policy to Obama and Clinton’s approach, with emphasis on Russia policy; third, analyze the (transparent) intra-ruling class struggle for control of United States foreign policy currently in play exhibited by the differences over how to relate to Russia; and, fourth, speculate on the political implications of that intra-ruling class struggle as it relates to the crisis
of United States Imperialism.

George Wright’s professional experience includes teaching Political Science at California State University, Chico between 1969 and 2003. He also taught History at Skyline Community College between 2004 and 2013. His major research interests include: United States Politics, International Political Economy, and the Politics of International Sport. He has a Ph.D. from the Department of Politics at the University of Leeds (UK).

Time will be allotted for announcements.
Donations to Occupy Forum to cover costs are encouraged; no one turned away!

Monday, January 9th 2017 from 6 - 9 pm at Local 2 SEIU
209 Golden Gate Ave., San Francisco, CA 94102

Information, discussion & community! Monday Night Forum!!
Occupy Forum is an opportunity for open and respectful dialogue
on all sides of these critically important issues!
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 3rd, 2017 9:02 PM
Add Your Comments
