https://www.facebook.com/events/345184832503467/
This show will benefit TGIJP & the ongoing support of ghost ship survivors.
We hope that this JAN 22 will serve as a healing release for many and an opportunity to build our collective strength back up after days of protest & resistance as we prepare for the continued fight ahead.
beautiful bands:
Ugly - https://www.facebook.com/uglyfeas/
Late Bloom - https://late-bloom.bandcamp.com/
Inverts - https://inverts.bandcamp.com/releases
doors: 7PM
bands: 8 -10PM
$7-20 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds
21 & over - main bar is accessible, bands are up a flight of stairs.
Please be aware of our fragrance free comrades.
Vegan bake sale, info table, cards to sign for prisoners, photos- we will send love to our locked up comrades!
We hope to keep adding to this night, maybe a DJ in the downstairs bar and another band!
We love you Oakland!