https://www.facebook.com/events/345184832503467/



This show will benefit TGIJP & the ongoing support of ghost ship survivors.



We hope that this JAN 22 will serve as a healing release for many and an opportunity to build our collective strength back up after days of protest & resistance as we prepare for the continued fight ahead.



beautiful bands:

Ugly -



Late Bloom -



Inverts -



doors: 7PM

bands: 8 -10PM

$7-20 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds

21 & over - main bar is accessible, bands are up a flight of stairs.

Please be aware of our fragrance free comrades.



Vegan bake sale, info table, cards to sign for prisoners, photos- we will send love to our locked up comrades!

We hope to keep adding to this night, maybe a DJ in the downstairs bar and another band!



We love you Oakland! This show will benefit TGIJP & the ongoing support of ghost ship survivors.We hope that this JAN 22 will serve as a healing release for many and an opportunity to build our collective strength back up after days of protest & resistance as we prepare for the continued fight ahead.beautiful bands:Ugly - https://www.facebook.com/uglyfeas/ Late Bloom - https://late-bloom.bandcamp.com/ Inverts - https://inverts.bandcamp.com/releases doors: 7PMbands: 8 -10PM$7-20 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds21 & over - main bar is accessible, bands are up a flight of stairs.Please be aware of our fragrance free comrades.Vegan bake sale, info table, cards to sign for prisoners, photos- we will send love to our locked up comrades!We hope to keep adding to this night, maybe a DJ in the downstairs bar and another band!We love you Oakland!

original image (535x827)

https://www.facebook.com/queersaginstprison/ For more event information: Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 3rd, 2017 8:20 PM