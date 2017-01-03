top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | LGBTI / Queer
Queers Against Prison presents: Night of Solidarity with Trans Prisoners
Date Sunday January 22
Time 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Location Details
The Night Light
311 Broadway
Oakland, CA
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/Authorqueers Against prison
https://www.facebook.com/events/345184832503467/

This show will benefit TGIJP & the ongoing support of ghost ship survivors.

We hope that this JAN 22 will serve as a healing release for many and an opportunity to build our collective strength back up after days of protest & resistance as we prepare for the continued fight ahead.

beautiful bands:
Ugly - https://www.facebook.com/uglyfeas/

Late Bloom - https://late-bloom.bandcamp.com/

Inverts - https://inverts.bandcamp.com/releases

doors: 7PM
bands: 8 -10PM
$7-20 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds
21 & over - main bar is accessible, bands are up a flight of stairs.
Please be aware of our fragrance free comrades.

Vegan bake sale, info table, cards to sign for prisoners, photos- we will send love to our locked up comrades!
We hope to keep adding to this night, maybe a DJ in the downstairs bar and another band!

We love you Oakland!
sm_trans_prisoner_fb_flyer.jpg
original image (535x827)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/queersaginstprison/
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 3rd, 2017 8:20 PM
