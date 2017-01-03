From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Jane Fonda Divests From Wells Fargo by Ross Plesset

Tuesday Jan 3rd, 2017 7:44 PM

The actress-activist celebrated her birthday by joining #BankExit. “Don't forget how successful the divestment movement was in bringing down Apartheid,” she said. Later, a round dance took place in the busy intersection of Sunset and Vine, paralyzing traffic in all directions for several minutes (pictures following article).