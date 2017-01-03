From the Open-Publishing Calendar
East Bay Premiere of new Single Payer film "Now Is the Time" & Discussion
Sunday January 22
1:00 PM
4:00 PM
Berkeley Public Library, Main Branch,
3rd floor Meeting Room
2090 Kittredge St. (at Shattuck)
Berkeley, CA
|Alameda Co. Health Care for All - CA
The new movie "Now is the Time" will be shown. Following the movie will be a presentation and discussion of the new campaign to introduce single payer legislation in the California State Legislature and how to get involved with this campaign.
