View other events for the week of 1/12/2017

A New Color: The Art of Being Edythe Boone'; Diversity Film Series Date Thursday January 12 Time 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM Location Details Ellen Driscoll Playhouse

325 Highland Ave

Piedmont, CA 94611 Event Type Class/Workshop Organizer/Author julie



Edythe Boone was a young mother living in low-income housing in Harlem when she organized her first mural project -- her goal: to build a sense of community among her neighbors. The now seventy-something artist moved to the East Bay a short time later, and has been creating community-building murals here ever since.



In the Appreciating Diversity Film Series' next film, A New Color: The Art of Being Edythe Boone, filmmaker Mo Morris follows the tireless Boone as she guides current East Bay students and seniors through the mural-making process. The film not only demystifies how the huge, complex art works are made; it also demonstrates how the process of working together to produce a piece of public art reinforces important community values like long-term thinking, self-esteem, and teamwork. The Bay Area is alight with literally thousands of murals. They dot, and in some cases define our neighborhoods. They are as rich and diverse as our population.



At a time when the Ghost Ship fire makes the challenges artists face to stay and work in the Bay Area heartbreakingly clear, Boone's work, and that of all Bay Area muralists, are a tangible testament to the critical importance of art here. Join us in learning more.



2015 Audience Favorite at the Mill Valley Film Festival.



Two FREE screenings:

In Piedmont:

WHEN: Thursday, January 12. Doors open 6:30 PM; screening 7 PM, Panel 8-9PM

WHERE: Ellen Driscoll Theater, 325 Highland Ave, Piedmont

In Oakland:

WHEN: Saturday, January 14, 3 PM screening, 4 PM panel

WHERE: The New Parkway, 474 24th Street (between Telegraph & Broadway), Oakland



Contact



For more event information: Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 3rd, 2017 6:55 PM


