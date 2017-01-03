top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$51.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay View other events for the week of 1/12/2017
A New Color: The Art of Being Edythe Boone'; Diversity Film Series
Date Thursday January 12
Time 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
Ellen Driscoll Playhouse
325 Highland Ave
Piedmont, CA 94611
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/Authorjulie
Jan 12, 6:30-9pm in Piedmont venue and Jan 14, 3pm in Oakland venue

Edythe Boone was a young mother living in low-income housing in Harlem when she organized her first mural project -- her goal: to build a sense of community among her neighbors. The now seventy-something artist moved to the East Bay a short time later, and has been creating community-building murals here ever since.

In the Appreciating Diversity Film Series' next film, A New Color: The Art of Being Edythe Boone, filmmaker Mo Morris follows the tireless Boone as she guides current East Bay students and seniors through the mural-making process. The film not only demystifies how the huge, complex art works are made; it also demonstrates how the process of working together to produce a piece of public art reinforces important community values like long-term thinking, self-esteem, and teamwork. The Bay Area is alight with literally thousands of murals. They dot, and in some cases define our neighborhoods. They are as rich and diverse as our population.

At a time when the Ghost Ship fire makes the challenges artists face to stay and work in the Bay Area heartbreakingly clear, Boone's work, and that of all Bay Area muralists, are a tangible testament to the critical importance of art here. Join us in learning more.

2015 Audience Favorite at the Mill Valley Film Festival.

Two FREE screenings:
In Piedmont:
WHEN: Thursday, January 12. Doors open 6:30 PM; screening 7 PM, Panel 8-9PM
WHERE: Ellen Driscoll Theater, 325 Highland Ave, Piedmont
In Oakland:
WHEN: Saturday, January 14, 3 PM screening, 4 PM panel
WHERE: The New Parkway, 474 24th Street (between Telegraph & Broadway), Oakland

Contact maude [at] diversityfilmseries.org or 510 655 5552.

Free, no RSVP needed.
For more event information:
http://diversityfilmseries.org
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 3rd, 2017 6:55 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code