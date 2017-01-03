Opening reception Friday January 13th, 6-8pm, Exhibition on view January 13 through February 25, 2017



Please join Lava Mae + Fouladi Projects for the launch of



Coming Clean San Francisco



a multi-media exhibition amplifying the intimate experience of homelessness through the artists' lens.



Opening reception Friday January 13th, 6 -8pm



Exhibition on view January 13 through February 25, 2017



Artists include: Amy Wilson Faville, Elizabeth Lo, Danielle Nelson Mourning, Joel Daniel Phillips, Ramekon O'Arwisters, Yon Sim, Kathryn Spence, and SOUND MADE PUBLIC.



Coming Clean is a cultural intervention and a first time collaboration between Fouladi Projects + Lava Mae that's based on a shared belief that art - as a cultural tool - has the capacity to elicit a visceral, almost cellular reaction in a way information cannot, challenging us to push beyond the stereotypes that frame our current perceptions.



The exhibition features a group of well-established Bay Area artists, using a range of mediums including photography, drawing, collage, fibre art, film, sculpture and a sound experience.

The artwork invites us to look a little closer, listen, imagine not having a place to call home - evoking a deeper view and a greater connection to our shared humanity.



Coming Clean San Francisco at Fouladi Projects is part of Lava Mae's larger Coming Clean program, whose goal is to shift the broader community's relationship with people moving through homelessness from "other" to empathy, from distant to engaged, creating the foundation for a more resilient and vital City.



There will be weekly evening programming at the gallery including a virtual reality experience, a perspective altering Listening Party and a Crochet jam.



We'd love for you to join us with your guests for our opening reception, and invite others to visit our show during its Jan 13 to Feb 25 run!



Free

http://www.fouladiprojects.com