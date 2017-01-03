From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: California | East Bay | U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense | Government & Elections | Racial Justice Hundreds in Seattle, Oakland Kick Off National Earth2Trump Resistance Roadshow Tour by Center for Biological Diversity

Tuesday Jan 3rd, 2017 5:07 PM 16-city Tour Opposing Trump Attacks on Environment, Civil Rights Stops Next in Portland, Los Angeles

original image (1275x1650)



The free shows include live music, national and local speakers and a chance for participants to write personalized Earth2Trump messages that will be delivered to Washington, D.C., on inauguration day Jan. 20. The Center for Biological Diversity is organizing the shows in coordination with allied groups around the country.



“This wave of resistance against Trump is only starting to build. What we saw in Oakland and Seattle will continue to grow bigger and stronger in the coming weeks,” said Kierán Suckling, executive director of the Center. “And after Trump is in office, we’ll be there every day to oppose every policy that hurts wildlife, poisons our air and water, destroys our climate, promotes racism, misogyny or homophobia, or marginalizes entire segments of our society.”



The shows in Seattle and Oakland included Hawaiian singer Makana, Brazilian funk band Namorados da Lua, and singer/songwriters Dana Lyons and Casey Neill. Attendees also signed a pledge of resistance and added their personal messages into large globes bound for D.C.



“I’m so inspired by the outpouring of empowerment and resistance we’re already seeing,” said Valerie Love, one of the Earth2Trump organizers who spoke at Oakland’s event. “When we come together and speak with a single voice, we become a force that can stand up and defend our environment, civil rights and democracy.”





Next stops



The central tour travels by train and will be at Ecotrust in Portland, Ore. tonight from 7 p.m.-10 p.m., featuring Portland singer Mic Crenshaw and American Indian storyteller Si Matta, who was part of the water-protector occupation at Standing Rock.



The southern tour that began in Oakland will be in Los Angeles on Thursday from 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. at Global Beat Multicultural Center. The show features Los Angeles Poet Laureate Luis Rodriguez and musicians Casey Neill and Allyah.



Center for Biological Diversity

