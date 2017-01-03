From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Government & Elections | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Police State and Prisons View other events for the week of 1/ 3/2017

New Year's Nightwatch: Freedom SleepOut #78 at City Hall Date Tuesday January 03 Time 4:00 PM - 4:00 AM Location Details On the frosty sidewalk outside City Hall at 809 Center St. across from the Main Library. A Tuesday night sleepout in probable rain (bring tents or protective gear either for yourself or for others). The event lasts from late afternoon Tuesday to mid-morning Wednesday. Event Type Protest Organizer/Author Keith McHenry (story by Norse)



CITY SLEEPSTEALERS ARE BACK ON THE JOB

City offices reopen today in case folks wish to register their concerns officially about the City staff's waste of time, money, and conscience on harassing, ticketing, and arresting homeless people for homeless status crimes. These include sleeping after 11 PM outside or in a vehicle, protecting oneself against the cold and wet with a tent, being in a park after dark, urinating behind a bush when bathrooms have been intentionally locked, etc.



The "new" City Council members and the old ones have open offices where they are allegedly accessible to the public for those who wish to suggest they fulfill their responsibilities.



ANNUAL HOMELESSNESS MARATHON IN MID-JANUARY

A scaled down national Homelessness Marathon begins on the Thursday January 19th from 4-8 PM on Free Radio Santa Cruz. Folks will be encouraged to respond to the Trump inauguration happening the next day. The show will take broadcast from WMPG in Portland, Maine.

For more info go to



LIBRARY'S THURSDAY OUTDOOR KOFFEE KLATCH

Sentinel has noted a weekly Koffee Klatch happening outside the library every Thursday morning. Librarian Maile McGrew-Fredé had organized a Coffee Hour/Working Together program that provided (for one hour) a tent against the rain. 10-11 AM. The rest of the time, you're on your own--if you can avoid the patrols.



The library's new "Working Together" program also claims to "work with an information advocate on any information problem, access issue or obstacle of your choice. A library staff member or community volunteer will work with you, using a laptop computer and access to a phone, one-on-one for up to one hour, to help you overcome hurdles to housing, safety, education, health, income or well being." You may have to do a "same day sign-up during Coffee Hour in front of the Downtown branch library at the corner Church St. & Center St. If anyone has successfully used this "program", please contact HUFF at 423-4833 with the good news. More "info" at



LIBRARY HAS BECOME ANTI-HOMELESS IN LAST FEW YEARS

Councilmembers Mathews and Terrazas voted some years ago to pass repressive rules in the Main Library regarding such Santa Cruz-special crimes as "sleeping" which have become cause for eviction and stay-away. Uniformed First Alarm "security" thugs have patrolled the premises (as well as regularly harassed Freedom Sleepers and others seeking shelter from the rain under the eaves of the public buildings). Mathews and Terrazas can be reached by phone at 420-5020. Their e-mails are



Parks and Rec Dept boss Mauro Garcia continues to send out Rangers armed with ticket books and stay away orders to drive away homeless people sleeping at night in the forbidden zones outside the library as well as overseeing destruction of the grassy areas at City Hall. Let him know, it's time to restore these spaces to the public--housed and homeless: mgarcia @cityofsantacruz.com phone: 420-5270



Some homeless folks report harassment and exclusion from the library by the roaming First Alarmists; others suggest that the pressure has tapered off. Contact Food Not Bombs at the Saturday and Sunday meals at the Main Post office 4-6 PM with real news.



SHELTER FOR THE FEW

The Association of Faith Communities $300,000 shelter program is "expanding" to 110 with a second shelter at the Salvation Army. Rumors are they may be moving their intake area from the less-accessible past-the-Tannery location to the Salvation Army itself. The program, along with the occasionally-open Warming Center accommodates around 5% of the County's homeless population. Meanwhile there continues to effectively be no emergency shelter at the Homeless (Lack of) Services Center at Coral St. as well as no meals for those with no "pathway to housing".



BERKELEY BROADSIDE FROM "FIRST THEY CAME FOR THE HOMELESS"

The "Poor Tour"--an ever resurgent encampment/community in Berkeley has weathered its 13 bust-and-move in the dead of winter. It's now located in the "Gourmet Grotto" of Berkeley at the far end of Shattuck Ave. Details at their facebook page and at



VIDEO THE MARAUDING MEANIES

With a week of rain predicted in the days ahead, folks with video capability on their phones or other devices should pause to protest, witness, record, and post any instances of uniformed thugs driving homeless people out into the rain. The only protection for the community's civil rights is action by the community.

